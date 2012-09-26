SHANGHAI, Sept 26 London copper slipped on Wednesday, wiping out part of the more than 1 percent gain in the prior session, as concerns over the euro zone debt crisis hampering demand for industrial metals returned following anti-austerity protests in Spain. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,205 per tonne by 0102 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.3 percent to 58,990 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepared a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget to be announced on Thursday. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defence of the bank's bond-buying plans to a sceptical German audience on Tuesday and said it was now up to governments to follow with decisive policy steps of their own. * Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Europe could only hope to come out of its crisis stronger and compete in a globalised world if its members pressed ahead with painful reforms and moved to more responsible budget policies. * U.S. home prices rose for a sixth straight month in July in the latest sign of a sustainable housing market recovery, while a jump in consumer confidence this month offered a harbinger that Americans are ready to loosen their spending. * China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will "fine tune" policy to cushion the economy against global risks and that the country's economy has showed signs of stabilsing while the trend of inflation remains stable. * The ShFE will be shut from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7 for the Mid-Autumn and Chinese National Day holidays. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors sought a catalyst to justify further gains while the euro was under pressure on concerns about a bailout for debt-laden Spain. * The yen pushed higher while the euro remained around one-week lows against the dollar in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by concern about Spain's hesitancy to request a bailout even as protests there turned violent. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Germany preliminary inflation data for September 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1400 U.S. New home sales Base metals prices at 0102 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8205.00 -70.00 -0.85 7.96 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58990 -190 -0.32 6.04 LME Alum 2094.50 -10.50 -0.50 3.69 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15620 -20 -0.13 -1.39 HG COPPER DEC2 373.75 -2.10 -0.56 8.77 LME Zinc 2116.25 -19.75 -0.92 14.70 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15550 -20 -0.13 5.10 LME Nickel 18285.00 -115.00 -0.63 -2.27 LME Lead 2298.00 -22.00 -0.95 12.92 SHFE PB FUT 0 -16060 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 21244.00 -206.00 -0.96 10.65 LME/Shanghai arb 1544 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)