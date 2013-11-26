* China copper smelters seek 50 pct premium rise - traders
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 26 Aluminium steadied on Tuesday,
after touching four-and-a-half-month lows the previous day, as
the dollar fell, but analysts expected more losses due to an
overhang of inventories and to speculators adding short
positions.
Copper was slightly weaker following gains in the past week
that had been spurred in part by a shortfall in physical metal.
Relative-value trades have been popular this year, including
shorting aluminium and going long on copper, analyst Robin Bhar
at Societe Generale said.
"From a tactical point of view, certainly for the year-end,
going long copper and shorting aluminium is paying dividends.
It's definitely a trade that is working," he said.
In the last week to Monday, copper gained about 2 percent,
while aluminium shed around 1 percent.
"That could be a reason why we are seeing copper and
aluminium going their own ways. Some of those trades are being
put on because copper hasn't gone into surplus yet on a
tangible basis and aluminium is still plagued by oversupply,"
Bhar said.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month aluminium
closed at $1,773 a tonne from $7,774.50 on Monday. It fell as
low as $1,768 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since July 5.
Aluminium open interest on the LME rose by 8,082 lots on
Monday MAL-OI-TOT, which combined with the lower prices,
implied that fresh short positions were added.
"Aluminium, of all the base metals, is facing some of the
bigger headwinds given all the supplies tied up in warehouses
and the new proposed changes in LME rules," said James Glenn, an
economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"It's probably the majority view that you're going to get an
increase in physical supply. At the moment that is driving
prices lower," he added.
LME stocks of aluminium at 5.4 million tonnes are within
reach of record highs, with similar volumes estimated to be held
outside exchange inventories, built up in the wake of the 2008
credit crisis. MALSTX-TOTAL
But LME aluminium has not been freely available to the
market due to investor holdings and because of huge bottlenecks
that have delayed delivery by a year or more in some locations.
The LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace,
announced a tougher warehouse policy earlier in November to cut
queues for delivery to a maximum of 50 days from over a year in
some cases, after persistent complaints and a string of lawsuits
from metal buyers.
COPPER REMAINS TIGHT
LME copper closed at $7,065 a tonne, down from
$7,099 on Monday.
Short-term supplies of refined copper remained tight in Asia
after delayed shipments from a typhoon-hit smelter in the
Philippines.
The metal complex received support from a weaker dollar,
which was hurt by lower U.S. yields. A softer dollar makes
metals priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers outside
the United States.
Metals were also underpinned by data showing the number of
permits for future U.S. home construction rose to their highest
in more than five years in October and that prices for
single-family homes notched big gains in September. Copper is
used in construction.
Markets volumes are expected to diminish ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
In other metals, zinc closed at $1,886 a tonne from
$1,903, while nickel was at $13,450 from $13,545, lead
at $2,096 from $2,087.50, and tin at $22,900
from $22,945.
