SYDNEY, July 9 London copper prices steadied on
Wednesday near their highest in almost five months, underpinned
by shrinking supply and improving prospects for global growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had edged up 0.2 percent to $7,146.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, from
the previous session when it hit its highest since Feb. 19 at
$7,212 a tonne. Prices are now inching towards the February top
of $7,220, which would open the way to levels last seen in late
January.
* The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.1 percent to 51,030 yuan
($8,200) a tonne, with momentum falling short of fresh
five-month peaks in overnight trade.
* Among other metals, LME aluminium and zinc
settled down from respective 13-month and near three-year highs
tipped on Tuesday. ShFE zinc hit a fresh 16-month peak
overnight, but ShFE aluminium ignored London's lead to stagnate.
* U.S. small business sentiment weakened in June, pulling
back from a six-year high because firms felt less confident the
economy would improve in the coming months.
* China's central bank has reinforced the country's controls
on interbank lending by instructing the headquarters of banks to
keep close tabs on this area, according to two sources with
knowledge of the matter.
* Alcoa Inc has increased its estimate for the global
aluminum market deficit this year due to capacity cuts in China,
the world's No. 1 producer, a senior executive said on Tuesday
in a conference call to discuss second-quarter
earnings.
* The global refined copper market is expected to see a
deficit in 2014, versus earlier projections of a surplus, on
strong demand and lower operating rates at smelters in top
producer China, the head of Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Corp said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded,
while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the
dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China PPI y/y June
0130 China CPI y/y June
1100 US MBA Mortgage House Index
1800 FOMC minutes
PRICES
($1 = 6.2010 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)