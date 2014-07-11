SINGAPORE, July 11 London copper steadied on
Friday and was on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains
on Friday with tightening global supplies and economic optimism
driving prices higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.1 percent to $7,155 a tonne by 0120 GMT. Copper on
Tuesday hit its highest in 4-1/2 months at $7,212 and was up
marginally for the week, its fourth weekly gain, which would be
its longest winning streak since December 2012.
* The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.3 percent to 50,790 yuan
($8,200) a tonne.
* Copper inventory levels in LME-registered warehouses, at
158,100 tonnes, are at their lowest in nearly six years, having
steadily fallen in the last 12 months. MCU-STOCKS
* Signs of global economic recovery have gathered pace
following last week's strong U.S. jobs data and factory numbers
from China that reinforced expectations of a pickup in demand
for industrial metals.
* While Thursday's data in China, the world's biggest copper
consumer, showed its trade performance improved in June, it
missed market forecasts and suggested that Beijing will have to
unveil more stimulus measures to stabilise the economy.
* China's copper imports fell in June to the lowest since
April 2013 as banks reduced lending for metals imports following
a probe into alleged fraudulent metals financing at Qingdao
port.
* Standard Bank Plc said it has a total exposure related to
China's Qingdao port of about $170 million worth of aluminium,
and has started legal proceedings in Shandong province to
protect its position.
* Societe Generale is merging its open outcry
trading team on the London Metal Exchange with its unit Newedge,
cutting the number of LME "ring-dealing" members to 10.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets slipped on Friday as troubles at a
small Portuguese bank managed to wrong foot investors already
made anxious by the U.S. earnings season and a spate of
disappointing economic data globally.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index June
0645 France Current account May
1800 U.S. Federal budget June
($1 = 6.2022 Chinese yuan)
