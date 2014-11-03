* Charts suggest worst is over for nickel - Triland
* Comex copper speculators cut net shorts - CFTC
* Coming Up: Euro zone Markit mnfg PMI final Oct at 0900 GMT
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, Nov 3 London copper was flat on Monday,
as support from Japan's surprise stimulus last week continued to
underpin metals, but signs of fading economic momentum in top
metals user China suggested gains would be short-lived.
China's economy lost further momentum heading into the
fourth quarter as a cooling property market weighed on activity
and export demand softened, surveys showed on Monday, putting
Beijing's official target for the year at even greater risk.
Asia's factories are reporting a generalised loss of
momentum that speak volumes about the need for more policy
stimulus, on top of Japan's latest efforts to ignite growth.
"At least some of the support that the Chinese got in recent
months due to demand from the developed world seems to be
fading," said analyst Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management
in Singapore.
"If you look at some of the subcomponents, like exports and
you sum it all up - not good. I think we are going to test the
lows we have seen in October," he added.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $6695 a tonne and flat from Friday by 0709 GMT, losing
a bid tone seen earlier in the session. LME copper fell to it
lowest in six months at 6$6,530 a tonne on Oct. 17.
LME copper finished October little changed,
reflecting the push and pull of lower-than-expected supply
versus steady - if unspectacular - demand.
Some support was coming from looser monetary policy after
the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus push last week, and
expectations of at least a hint of fresh action from European
policymakers this week.
Stimulus tends to plump up commodities because as hard
assets they hold their value when currency depreciates.
However, headwinds came from a robust U.S. dollar which
touched seven-year peaks versus the yen on Monday and held near
four-year highs against a basket of currencies.
A stronger dollar trims demand for commodities because,
priced in the U.s. currency, the asset class becomes more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to 47,310
yuan($7,735) a tonne.
Flickering momentum was seen elsewhere. U.S. consumer
spending fell for the first time in eight months in September,
suggesting the economy lost some momentum heading into the
fourth quarter.
A series of recent supply disruptions due to strikes and
other issues has fanned questions over an expected copper
surplus next year, as supply tends to underperform expectations.
Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bearish bets in
copper futures and options to the lowest in five weeks and cut
their bullish long position in gold in the week up to Oct. 28,
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
Across other metals, LME nickel appears to have
broken its strong downtrend, after prices rose for the first
week in eight weeks, broker Triland said in a note.
"In all likelihood, it will not reverse straight into an
uptrend but will begin a period of consolidation. It still faces
headwinds from a strong dollar and ample nearby supply but it
seems the worst is over for now," it said.
LME nickel traded down 0.6 percent at $15,685 a tonne, after
hitting its weakest in nearly 8 months at $14,690 last week.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(1 US dollar = 6.1166 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Michael Perry and Sunil Nair)