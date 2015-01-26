* Euro hits 11-year low as Greek leftists on course to form
govt
* Shanghai copper hits downside limit, at lowest since July
2009
* Rising copper stocks also weighing on prices
(Updates prices to Shanghai close)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 London copper tumbled more
than 3 percent on Monday to its lowest level since 2009 as a
firmer dollar fueled an aggressive sell-off that dragged down
prices in Shanghai by 5 percent.
A breach of this year's low fueled a wave of stop-loss
selling although the extent of decline in London copper was not
as deep as the Jan. 14 rout when prices dropped more than 8
percent at one stage.
A slide in the euro to 11-year lows against the dollar after
Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures
as it swept to election victory spurred copper's slump which
deepened in afternoon trading in Asia as Shanghai prices hit
their downside limit.
"There's been some stop-loss selling after the recent low
was breached. There's some pressure because of the dollar as
well," said a metals trader in Singapore.
"There might be some further downside because demand is
weak," said the trader who was looking at $5,200 as the next
support level.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 3 percent at $5,346.50 a tonne by 0750 GMT. It touched a
session low of $5,339.50, its weakest since July 2009.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 5 percent to as far as 38,860
yuan ($6,218) a tonne, also its lowest since July 2009. It
closed down 4.1 percent at 39,250 yuan.
Rising copper stocks on the LME and in Shanghai which
reflected continued weakness in demand were also a drag on
prices, said Mark Keenan, analyst at Societe Generale.
"That combined with a rising dollar and Greek concerns in an
already vulnerable copper market are weighing on prices," said
Keenan, who has a bearish stance on the metal.
Copper stocks in LME warehouses have surged by a third since
the start of the year to more than 235,000 tonnes MCU-STOCKS.
In Shanghai, copper inventories are up 27 percent to more than
130,000 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.
The firmer dollar hurt other commodities such as oil. A
stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets like copper
and oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Goldman Sachs on Friday cut its price forecasts for base
metals this year citing the dollar's strength and cheaper energy
costs. The bank slashed its copper estimate to $5,542 per tonne
from $6,400, and aluminium to $1,788 per tonne from $2,075.
Base metals prices at 0750 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 5346.50 -163.50 -2.96 -15.13
SHFE CU FUT APR5 39250 -1660 -4.06 -13.96
HG COPPER MAR5 2.42 -0.08 -3.12 -14.23
LME Alum 1818.00 -13.00 -0.71 -1.86
SHFE AL FUT MAR5 12775 -45 -0.35 -2.33
LME Zinc 2073.00 -22.00 -1.05 -4.82
SHFE ZN FUT MAR5 16115 -200 -1.23 -3.24
LME Nickel 14050.00 -300.00 -2.09 -7.26
LME Lead 1818.00 -28.00 -1.52 -2.15
SHFE PB FUT 12460.00 -65.00 -0.52 0.52
LME Tin 19360.00 -115.00 -0.59 -0.21
LME/Shanghai arb^ -136
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.2492 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Biju Dwarakanath)