* Shanghai copper hits downside limit, at lowest since July
2009
* LME copper stocks up by a third this year
(Updates with official prices)
By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 26 Copper prices spiralled to a
5-1/2-year low on Monday amid uncertainty about stability in
Europe after Greek elections and worries about Chinese economic
growth.
Also weighing on the market were rising metal inventories
and more selling from speculators seeking to profit from the
lower levels.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
touched a session low of $5,339.50 a tonne, its weakest since
July 2009. It pared losses to trade at $5,449 a tonne in
official rings, down 1 percent.
Concern over Chinese economic growth also fuelled the LME
losses, said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.
"People were expecting to see more stimulus action from
China, but without that appearing we're in a dead period ahead
of the Lunar New Year so you're not seeing a great deal of
support," he said.
"We think that the copper market is probably overshooting on
the downside. At some point this is going to be quite an
attractive buying opportunity."
A breach of this year's low fuelled stop-loss selling
although the decline was not as deep as the Jan. 14 rout, when
prices dropped more than 8 percent at one stage.
An earlier slide in the euro to 11-year lows against the
dollar after the Greek vote spurred copper's slump, which
deepened in afternoon trading in Asia as Shanghai prices hit
their downside limit.
"There's been some stop-loss selling after the recent low
was breached. There's some pressure because of the dollar as
well," a metals trader in Singapore said.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 5 percent to as far as 38,860
yuan ($6,218) a tonne, also its lowest since July 2009. It
closed down 4.1 percent at 39,250 yuan.
Rising copper stocks on the LME and in Shanghai, reflecting
continued weakness in demand, also served as a drag on prices,
said Societe Generale analyst Mark Keenan.
Copper stocks in LME warehouses rose by 1,700 tonnes on
Monday to 236,850 tonnes MCU-STOCKS, up by a third since the
start of the year. In Shanghai, copper inventories are up 27
percent to more than 130,000 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.
Aluminium traded almost flat at $1,828.50 a tonne,
zinc was up 0.3 percent at $2,101, tin traded
down 0.1 percent at $19,450 and nickel was up 0.5
percent at $14,425.
Lead, untraded in rings, was bid at $1,854, up 0.4
percent.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
($1 = 6.2492 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Mark Potter)