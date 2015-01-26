* Shanghai copper hits downside limit, at lowest since July 2009

By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 26 Copper prices spiralled to a 5-1/2-year low on Monday amid uncertainty about stability in Europe after Greek elections and worries about Chinese economic growth.

Also weighing on the market were rising metal inventories and more selling from speculators seeking to profit from the lower levels.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange touched a session low of $5,339.50 a tonne, its weakest since July 2009. It pared losses to trade at $5,449 a tonne in official rings, down 1 percent.

Concern over Chinese economic growth also fuelled the LME losses, said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.

"People were expecting to see more stimulus action from China, but without that appearing we're in a dead period ahead of the Lunar New Year so you're not seeing a great deal of support," he said.

"We think that the copper market is probably overshooting on the downside. At some point this is going to be quite an attractive buying opportunity."

A breach of this year's low fuelled stop-loss selling although the decline was not as deep as the Jan. 14 rout, when prices dropped more than 8 percent at one stage.

An earlier slide in the euro to 11-year lows against the dollar after the Greek vote spurred copper's slump, which deepened in afternoon trading in Asia as Shanghai prices hit their downside limit.

"There's been some stop-loss selling after the recent low was breached. There's some pressure because of the dollar as well," a metals trader in Singapore said.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 5 percent to as far as 38,860 yuan ($6,218) a tonne, also its lowest since July 2009. It closed down 4.1 percent at 39,250 yuan.

Rising copper stocks on the LME and in Shanghai, reflecting continued weakness in demand, also served as a drag on prices, said Societe Generale analyst Mark Keenan.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses rose by 1,700 tonnes on Monday to 236,850 tonnes MCU-STOCKS, up by a third since the start of the year. In Shanghai, copper inventories are up 27 percent to more than 130,000 tonnes CU-STX-SGH.

Aluminium traded almost flat at $1,828.50 a tonne, zinc was up 0.3 percent at $2,101, tin traded down 0.1 percent at $19,450 and nickel was up 0.5 percent at $14,425.

Lead, untraded in rings, was bid at $1,854, up 0.4 percent.

