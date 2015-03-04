* LME nickel inventories hit fresh all-time record
* Pollution curbs hit China NPI producers in Shandong
* US aluminium price-fixing claims vs LME, Glencore thrown
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 4 Nickel rebounded on Wednesday,
breaking a string of four straight losing sessions, after
reports of closures of nickel operations in China and despite a
surge in inventories.
The entire London Metal Exchange complex experienced a
bounce on data showing a lift in global business activity and as
some bearish investors were forced to buy back positions.
Nickel was volatile in the European morning, sinking close
to its lowest levels in 14 months after LME inventories
MNISTX-TOTAL surged to a fresh record of 431,274 tonnes, a
rise of over 50 percent since last June.
But three-month LME nickel reversed course in later
trade and ended up 2 percent at $13,950 a tonne.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank said nickel demand in China
should get a boost from a government order to close some nickel
pig iron (NPI) factories to curb pollution, citing the China
research house Antaike.
"This will worsen the supply situation for nickel and
accelerate a deficit in nickel," Macquarie said in a note.
Many investors have been waiting for shortages to kick in
since Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed ore last year, but
additional supplies from the Philippines filled the gap.
The steady rise in inventories may be due to softer than
expected demand in China, said Nic Brown, head of commodities
research at Natixis.
"I worry that the picture in China is worse than we had
appreciated. Look at ordinary carbon steel and clearly there's a
degree of carnage going on ... will stainless steel be affected
similarly?"
Nickel's biggest market is as an ingredient in stainless
steel.
Aluminium closed up 0.5 percent to $1,800 a tonne.
A U.S. judge dismissed antitrust litigation accusing the
parent of the London Metal Exchange, the large mining company
Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants of being
part of a conspiracy among Wall Street banks and commodity
merchants to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.
LME copper ended up 0.3 percent to $5,839 a tonne,
paring a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session, its biggest
daily loss since mid-February.
Brokers Marex Spectron said even though their copper
sentiment index had recovered further to minus 74.7 this week
from minus 95.7 in late January, when prices hit a 5-1/2 year
low, there was still potential for more short-covering.
"Whilst a lot of speculative shorts have been forced to
cover already, there remains a sizeable amount... the risk is
that the Chinese rate cut stimulates further short covering out
of Asia," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics.
Zinc ended down 0.15 percent to $2,030, having hit
its lowest since mid-January earlier; lead ended up 1.5
percent at $1,774.50 and tin ended down 0.1 percent at
$17,800.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel,
editing by William Hardy)