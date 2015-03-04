* LME nickel inventories hit fresh all-time record

* Pollution curbs hit China NPI producers in Shandong -analyst

* US aluminium price-fixing claims vs LME, Glencore thrown out (Updates with closing prices, details)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 4 Nickel rebounded on Wednesday, breaking a string of four straight losing sessions, after reports of closures of nickel operations in China and despite a surge in inventories.

The entire London Metal Exchange complex experienced a bounce on data showing a lift in global business activity and as some bearish investors were forced to buy back positions.

Nickel was volatile in the European morning, sinking close to its lowest levels in 14 months after LME inventories MNISTX-TOTAL surged to a fresh record of 431,274 tonnes, a rise of over 50 percent since last June.

But three-month LME nickel reversed course in later trade and ended up 2 percent at $13,950 a tonne.

Analysts at Macquarie Bank said nickel demand in China should get a boost from a government order to close some nickel pig iron (NPI) factories to curb pollution, citing the China research house Antaike.

"This will worsen the supply situation for nickel and accelerate a deficit in nickel," Macquarie said in a note.

Many investors have been waiting for shortages to kick in since Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed ore last year, but additional supplies from the Philippines filled the gap.

The steady rise in inventories may be due to softer than expected demand in China, said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.

"I worry that the picture in China is worse than we had appreciated. Look at ordinary carbon steel and clearly there's a degree of carnage going on ... will stainless steel be affected similarly?"

Nickel's biggest market is as an ingredient in stainless steel.

Aluminium closed up 0.5 percent to $1,800 a tonne.

A U.S. judge dismissed antitrust litigation accusing the parent of the London Metal Exchange, the large mining company Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants of being part of a conspiracy among Wall Street banks and commodity merchants to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.

LME copper ended up 0.3 percent to $5,839 a tonne, paring a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session, its biggest daily loss since mid-February.

Brokers Marex Spectron said even though their copper sentiment index had recovered further to minus 74.7 this week from minus 95.7 in late January, when prices hit a 5-1/2 year low, there was still potential for more short-covering.

"Whilst a lot of speculative shorts have been forced to cover already, there remains a sizeable amount... the risk is that the Chinese rate cut stimulates further short covering out of Asia," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics.

Zinc ended down 0.15 percent to $2,030, having hit its lowest since mid-January earlier; lead ended up 1.5 percent at $1,774.50 and tin ended down 0.1 percent at $17,800.

Three month LME tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel, editing by William Hardy)