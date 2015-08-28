SYDNEY Aug 28 Copper edged down in Asian trading on Friday following strong gains overnight, but traders said the metal remained underpinned by a second day of resurgent Asian equities and higher oil prices.

"The sentiment out there is still positive and that's keeping copper up today," a Perth-based commodities trader. "The fundamentals haven't changed."

Asian shares extended a global rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data calmed sentiment, with Chinese stocks jumping for the second day following a rocky start to the week.

Wall Street rose sharply overnight thanks to revised U.S. gross domestic product data showing the economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter - a reassuring sign amid worries over deepening economic woes in China.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures are on track for their first weekly gain in 11 weeks, ending the longest losing streak since 1986.

Benchmark LME copper was tracking a modest 0.2 percent lower at $5,131 a tonne at 0244 GMT after posting the biggest one-day percentage gain since May 2013 in the preivous London session.

The 4.2 percent jump helped distance copper from six-year lows of $4,855 plumbed this week on fears of a hard landing in China, which intensified after Beijing devalued the yuan earlier in August.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.7 percent to 39,340 yuan ($6,158) a tonne.

Nickel eased $10 to $10,050 a tonne after galloping up 5.1 percent, the biggest gain in over a year.

Lead built on overnight gains to climb $5 to $1,683 a tonne. PRICES

