(Adds closing prices)

* Rising euro zone bond yields increase contagion fears

* Freeport Grasberg copper mine workers extend strike

* Cash nickel hits premium against benchmark for 1st time since May

By Maytaal Angel and Melanie Burton

LONDON, Nov 15 Copper slipped on Tuesday after rising euro zone bond yields renewed debt worries about the region and sparked concerns of a return to recession that could disrupt a U.S. recovery and diminish demand for metals.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds climbed to unsustainable levels on Tuesday, putting the focus squarely on France with risks mounting by the day that euro zone debt contagion would spread to one of the region's biggest economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 1 percent to end at $7,680 a tonne. The red metal, used in power and construction, is down around 3 percent so far this month.

"Europe is still a very big chunk of the world economy. Can the rest of the world grow satisfactorily if things get worse in Europe? That's what the market is focusing on and rightly so," said analyst Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas.

"It's a testament to how bad things are that copper's down here, and we've got a strike at Grasberg and a strike at Cerro Verde, and the market is tightening by the hour," he added.

Pointing to supply tightness ahead, union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine have decided to extend their strike into a third month, until Dec. 15.

Markets remain on tenterhooks for now, with some European governments struggling to raise funds as investors renew bets that the euro zone might break up - just one day after cheering new governments in Italy and Greece.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields ticked back above the 7 percent danger level on Tuesday, while 10-year Spanish bond yields topped 6 percent and 10-year French bond yields ticked up above 3.6 percent - their highest since April.

Some improving consumer and sentiment data from the United States was not enough to break markets out of their funk. U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October, suggesting the economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor, while a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November.

"Sentiment is bearish overall. Going forward, investors will want to hear how (European) policymakers are planning to combat the crisis and to leverage the bailout fund," said Phillip Futures analyst Ong Yiling.

Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti meets the leaders of Italy's two biggest parties on Tuesday to speed up efforts to deliver painful reforms, while Greece's technocrat premier has met immediate resistance in his bid to enact austerity.

STAINLESS DEMAND

A pick-up in nearby nickel demand against a market that is mostly positioned for lower prices has pushed cash nickel to a premium against the benchmark three-months contract for the first time in nearly six months. CMNI0-3

Prices for nickel, used in stainless steel, fell to a six-week low of $17,560 a tonne before ending at $17,550, down from a close of $17,800. Prices are still within reach of 17-month troughs below $16,800 a tonne.

"Given the level of short interest from the speculative community, we wouldn't think nickel has much downside left, but obviously the situation in Europe could cause further erosion for all base metal prices," it said.

However, stainless steel demand will be stagnant in Europe as a whole in 2012, consultancy SMR told Reuters on Tuesday. SMR forecast demand will grow by 5 to 6 percent in the U.S., 4 percent in Asia except China and by 7 percent in China.

In other metals traded, soldering metal tin finished untraded but bid at $21,150/21,200 from $21,575 a tonne, underpinned by an ongoing export ban in Indonesia. Zinc, used in galvanizing ended down 1.8 percent at $1,908 from $1,943 a tonne.

Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's Yauli district said late on Monday they were going on strike within hours after wage talks failed with the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc.

Battery material lead fell by 2.4 percent to $2,006 a tonne from 2,055 a tonne, and aluminium fell 2.2 percent to $2,118 from $2,165.

Fund manager Perpetual said on Tuesday nearly a third of the world's aluminium was being produced at a loss because of metal prices dampened by high inventories and weak growth prospects. Metal Prices at 1734 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 350.50 1.70 +0.49 334.65 4.74 LME Alum 2121.00 -44.00 -2.03 2230.00 -4.89 LME Cu 7685.00 -75.00 -0.97 7375.00 4.20 LME Lead 2005.00 -50.00 -2.43 2432.00 -17.56 LME Nickel 17550.00 -250.00 -1.40 18525.00 -5.26 LME Tin 21150.00 -325.00 -1.51 16950.00 24.78 LME Zinc 1907.00 -36.00 -1.85 2560.00 -25.51 SHFE Alu 16265.00 -105.00 -0.64 17160.00 -5.22 SHFE Cu* 57380.00 -1040.00 -1.78 59900.00 -4.21 SHFE Zin 15305.00 -125.00 -0.81 21195.00 -27.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting By Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Birrane)