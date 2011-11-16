(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates)

* Italian borrowing costs back below the 7 percent level

* Freeport Grasberg workers stick to wage demands

* Indicator of funding stress, EUR/USD basis swap, high

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Nov 16 Copper slipped on Wednesday as worries about a worsening economic outlook in the euro zone outweighed supply and demand fundamentals in swaying the direction of metals prices, while buying of bonds by the European Central Bank steadied sentiment.

Three month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.8 percent to $7,622 a tonne at 1114 GMT, down from Tuesday's close at $7,680 a tonne.

The metal used in power and contruction has slipped about three percent this month and shed a quarter of its value since reaching record highs of $10,190 in February this year.

"You don't need to watch what's going on in the commoditiy markets -- you just watch your European government bond spreads. We're all fixed income traders now," analyst Nic Brown at Natixis said.

Although concern persisted, immediate pressure eased on Europe's government debt market on Wednesday, with Italian borrowing costs back below the 7 percent level viewed as unsustainable after the ECB was seen buying up bonds.

"Yesterday Italy got crucified and France and Spain moved in lock step... Today you've got a turnaround and everything has improved," Brown added.

Still, markets remain subject to volatility with a deterioration of indicators of funding stress, such as the EUR/USD basis swap, Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

"We consider industrial metals to be the riskiest of all commodity sectors," it said.

While Europe lags China and the U.S. as a metals consumer, concerns that a regional recession will cut purchases of Chinese made products -- or imperil economic growth in other areas -- have tempered metals demand.

The euro bounced from one month lows, lending some support to metals. A softer dollar makes commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

GRASBERG STRIKE CONTINUES

Lending fragile support to copper prices was news that striking union workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine are sticking to pay demands for $7.50 an hour, pouring cold water on government claims that a deal is nearing to resolve the country's longest-running mining dispute.

Miners at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on concentrate shipments last month

A Europe-based trader said the market for copper concentrates had tightened, with Chilean producers offering tenders for material at $20 per tonne or two cents a lb treatment and refining charge.(TC/RC)

TC/RCs are fees paid by miners to smelters and refiners to process material. Japan's top copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper Co, said as recently as June it was aiming for a rise of at least 10 percent in mid-year copper treatment and refining fees from June-December fees to reflect ample concentrate and slowing demand.

In other metals, zinc, used in galvanising was at $1,917.50 up from $1,908 on Tuesday'close.

Workers and Peruvian zinc miner Volcan reached a wage deal on Tuesday, union officials said as they called off a weak strike that lasted only a day at much of the miner's Yauli operations.

Battery material lead was at $2,004.75 and nearly unchanged from $2,006 while aluminium was likewise close to flat at $ 2,120 from $ 2,118 .

Nickel was at $17,600 from $17,550, while tin was at $21,400 from a last bid of $21,150 on Tuesday. Metal Prices at 1113 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 344.35 -5.80 -1.66 334.65 2.90 LME Alum 2121.00 3.00 +0.14 2230.00 -4.89 LME Cu 7685.00 5.00 +0.07 7375.00 4.20 LME Lead 2005.00 -1.00 -0.05 2432.00 -17.56 LME Nickel 17550.00 0.00 +0.00 18525.00 -5.26 LME Tin 21150.00 -325.00 -1.51 16950.00 24.78 LME Zinc 1907.00 -1.00 -0.05 2560.00 -25.51 SHFE Alu 16155.00 -110.00 -0.68 17160.00 -5.86 SHFE Cu* 56330.00 -1050.00 -1.83 59900.00 -5.96 SHFE Zin 15110.00 -195.00 -1.27 21195.00 -28.71 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)