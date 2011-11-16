* Euro zone debt contagion fears grow

* Freeport Grasberg workers stick to wage demands

* Copper surplus at 236,800 tonnes in Jan to Sept - WBMS (Updates with closing prices)

By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Nov 16 Copper steadied on Wednesday as the euro trimmed some losses against the dollar, although concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and its implications on the region's growth kept gains in check.

Three month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,730 a tonne, up from Tuesday's close at $7,680 a tonne.

Italian 10-year government bond yields crept back up above 7 percent while French borrowing costs rose and were expected to remain under pressure as European Central Bank intervention to calm the market failed to assuage fears the debt crisis was spreading to the euro zone's second biggest economy.

Contagion from the weakest debt-ridden euro zone economies such as Greece into bigger ones such as Italy, Spain and even France is now the dominant fear for global investors.

"Everyone is watching Italian sovereign yields. For now nobody is going to be buying (metals) and people will most likely wait until the macro situation becomes clearer," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital said.

On the currency front, the dollar pared earlier gains against the euro. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Copper has slipped about 3 percent this month and shed a quarter of its value since reaching record highs of $10,190 in February this year.

While Europe lags China and the U.S. as a metals consumer, concerns that a regional recession will cut purchases of Chinese made products -- or imperil economic growth in other areas -- have tempered metals demand.

"With the situation in Europe continuing to cast a cloud over the markets, we think macro players will begin to focus on relative value plays rather than outright trades as the event risk is too great," RBC analysts said in a note.

STRIKE IN FOCUS

Lending fragile support to copper prices was news that striking union workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine are sticking to pay demands for $7.50 an hour, pouring cold water on government claims that a deal is nearing to resolve the country's longest-running mining dispute.

Miners at Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on concentrate shipments last month.

The global copper market had a surplus of 236,800 tonnes in January to September compared with a surplus of 18,200 tonnes in the whole of last year, the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS) said on Wednesday.

A Europe-based trader said the market for copper concentrates had tightened, with Chilean producers offering tenders for material at $20 per tonne or two cents a lb treatment and refining charge.(TC/RC)

TC/RCs are fees paid by miners to smelters and refiners to process material. Japan's top copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper Co, said as recently as June it was aiming for a rise of at least 10 percent in mid-year copper treatment and refining fees from June-December fees to reflect ample concentrate and slowing demand.

Zinc, used in galvanising closed at $1,960 from Tuesday's close of $1,908.

Workers and Peruvian zinc miner Volcan reached a wage deal on Tuesday, union officials said as they called off a weak strike that lasted only a day at much of the miner's Yauli operations.

Battery material lead ended at $2,030 from $2,006 while aluminium was at $2,157 a tonne from $2,118.

Nickel ended at $18,140 from $17,550, while tin was at $21,700 from a last bid of $21,150 on Tuesday.

Metal Prices at 1709 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 349.50 -0.65 -0.19 444.70 -21.41 LME Alum 2157.00 39.00 +1.84 2470.00 -12.67 LME Cu 7727.25 47.25 +0.62 9600.00 -19.51 LME Lead 2031.00 25.00 +1.25 2550.00 -20.35 LME Nickel 18110.00 560.00 +3.19 24750.00 -26.83 LME Tin 21600.00 125.00 +0.58 26900.00 -19.70 LME Zinc 1953.75 45.75 +2.40 2454.00 -20.39 SHFE Alu 16155.00 -110.00 -0.68 16840.00 -4.07 SHFE Cu* 56330.00 -1050.00 -1.83 71850.00 -21.60 SHFE Zin 15110.00 -195.00 -1.27 19475.00 -22.41 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

