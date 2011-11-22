(Adds closing prices)

* Chinese copper imports at 18-month high

* Failure of U.S. plan to cut debt spooks investors

* US 3Q GDP revised down to 2.0 pct from 2.5 pct

By Silvia Antonioli and Melanie Burton

LONDON, Nov 22 Copper bounced on Tuesday as physical buying interest picked up after three days of price declines but worries over a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone and the United States, as well as positioning ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,330 tonne at 1600 GMT, from $7,310 at the close on Monday. It fell as low as $7,252 on Monday, its weakest in almost a month.

"Yesterday it got a bit overdone with all the doom and gloom. There's a disconnect between solid fundamentals, whether they're falling stocks, production shortfalls or pockets of demand and...what is happening on the financial markets," said analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.

"We've also got Thanksgiving which runs into month end for a lot of institutions so they might be taking the opportunity to square positions," he added.

The inability of U.S. and European leaders to tackle the mounting debt crisis affecting their countries was weighing on market sentiment and limiting investors' desire to bet on assets such as industrial metals.

U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013.

There were also signs U.S. economic growth may be slowing as an estimate for third-quarter growth was revised down on Tuesday.

In the euro zone, the debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.

But demand for copper products globally remains firm, despite fears of an economic slowdown and key consumer China is likely to raise imports again in November, Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Tuesday.

"The general view that demand is suffering due to economic concerns does not seem to fit with the inventory trend in the metal exchange warehouses," Aurubis said in a report. "Copper production does not meet the requirements."

London Metal Exchange inventories <0#LME-STOCKS> have decreased continuously by a total of around 70,000 tonnes since the end of the European summer in mid-September 2011 and are now just below 400,000 tonnes. MCU-STOCKS

SOLID PHYSICAL DEMAND

Helping metals, the dollar eased slightly against a basket of currencies but was still near a six-week high due to a recent sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

A softer U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as base metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Also supporting industrial metals, data pointed to solid real demand.

China's imports of refined copper for example, rose 7.2 percent in October on the month to hit an 18-month high, fuelled by steady demand.

Underpinning copper, an ongoing strike at a large mine in Indonesia owned by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, has reduced supply availability.

An end to the strike was not in sight yet as Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan's chief executive, this week described striking workers' wage demands at its mines as "excessive and unreasonable".

In other metals, Barclays Capital is holding a dominant long position in the London nickel market, contributing to higher nearby prices on the back of unseasonal Chinese demand, and this is forcing shorts into expensive covering, trading sources said.

Nickel inventories MNI-STOCKS, up 2,058 tonnes to 85,998 tonnes according to latest data, have fallen by almost 40 percent this year.

Nickel ended at $17,550 from $17,775, zinc closed at $1,940 from $1,915, and lead was $2,019.50 from $1,995.

Tin finished at $20,800 from $20,450, while three-month aluminium was untraded in final rings but quoted at $2,070-2,071 from $2,067. It hit a 14-month trough of $2054.75 on Monday. Metal Prices at 1721 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 333.95 3.65 +1.11 334.65 -0.21 LME Alum 2070.00 3.00 +0.15 2230.00 -7.17 LME Cu 7329.00 19.00 +0.26 7375.00 -0.62 LME Lead 2019.00 24.00 +1.20 2432.00 -16.98 LME Nickel 17545.00 -230.00 -1.29 18525.00 -5.29 LME Tin 20800.00 350.00 +1.71 16950.00 22.71 LME Zinc 1935.00 20.00 +1.04 2560.00 -24.41 SHFE Alu 15955.00 -65.00 -0.41 17160.00 -7.02 SHFE Cu* 54980.00 -110.00 -0.20 59900.00 -8.21 SHFE Zin 15170.00 15.00 +0.10 21195.00 -28.43 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Birrane)