(Adds closing prices)
* HSBC flash China PMI contracts, lowest in 32 months
* Euro zone industrial new orders slump in Sept
* Poor German bond sale intensifies euro zone worries
By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Nov 23 Copper hit a one-month low
on Wednesday, pressured by worries about the outlook for demand
after factory growth in top consumer China slowed in November,
while a poor bond sale in Germany intensified concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) ended at $7,240, down from a close of $7,330 a tonne on
Tuesday. The metal used in power and construction earlier fell
to a one-month low at $7,168 a tonne in intra-day trade.
Metals markets have been battling mounting evidence of
slowing Chinese factory growth, a potential European return to
recession and a political deadlock in the U.S. over budget
reduction, all of which cast a shadow over industrial demand
next year.
Chinese factories saw with their weakest activity in 32
months in November, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey
showed, reviving worries that China may be skidding towards an
economic hard landing and compounding global recession fears.
Adding to the negative sentiment, one of Germany's worst
bond sales since the launch of the euro prompted concerns the
debt crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin on Wednesday,
with the Bundesbank forced to buy large amounts of the bonds to
ensure the auction did not fail.
The dollar traded higher against the euro and a basket of
currencies, making commodities priced in the U.S. unit more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"There is a fear that the euro zone debt crisis could choke
growth because the euro zone is a key trade partner of China and
the United State and that just doesn't help sentiment on the
broader market," Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital
said.
"A slowdown in euro zone growth could affect Chinese exports
and that's one of the key drivers of their economy."
China is the world's top consumer of base metals, and
accounts for around 40 percent of global refined demand.
Aluminium also hit its lowest in more than a year,
while nickel touched its weakest in two months.
Reflecting fears of a slowdown in European growth, euro zone
industrial new orders slumped in September from August, EU
statistics showed, the deepest fall since December 2008 and far
worse than economists had forecast.
In the United States, new orders for a range of long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in October, but sharp
downward revisions to the prior month's data and weak spending
plans by businesses suggested manufacturing was taking a
breather.
Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co lowered its Brent and
U.S. crude price forecasts for 2012 and downgraded commodities
to underweight partly due to the economic uncertainty in Europe,
the U.S. and signs of weaker growth in China.
"A sharp decline in LME three-month copper in September was
one of the primary real-time indicators that Europe was entering
recession," the bank said.
Copper has fallen 9.4 percent so far this month, and is down
nearly 25 percent in the year-to-date.
COPPER DEFICT
Markets are seen choppy ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
on Thursday that is expected to drain liquidity this week.
"The market is still in 'sell the rallies' mode. You look at
Europe and it's grim," a London trader said.
The world refined copper market was in deficit of 161,000
tonnes in the first eight months of the year, compared with a
deficit of 339,000 tonnes in the same period last year, an
industry report showed on Tuesday.
The industry body sees a 250,000 tonne production deficit in
2012, before easing to become near balanced in 2013 as global
growth slows, it said in October.
On balance, new mine supply is not expected to meet climbing
demand, although new medium-sized projects will come onstream.
Anglo American said this week it expects its Chilean Los
Bronces mine to more than double annual copper output from 2010
to produce a peak of 490,000 tonnes of copper annually, to
become the world's No. 5 copper mine.
More immediately, copper stocks rose for a second session,
arresting an outflow from east Asian locations, mostly enroute
to bonded warehouses in China, where analysts said stockpiles
have grown in recent weeks. MCU-STOCKS
In other news, J.P. Morgan has agreed to buy all of
defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global's shareholding in
the London Metal Exchange, KPMG, the administrators for MF
Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday.
Tin closed at $20,200 from $20,800 a tonne on
Tuesday. The Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX)
will launch a physical tin contract and palm olein contract in
early 2012.
Zinc, used in galvanizing ended at $1,914 from
$1,940 and battery material lead closed at $2,005 from
$2,019.50. Aluminium ended at $2,023 from a last bid of
$2,070. It hit its lowest since late August 2010 at $2,016.
Nickel finished at $17,045 from a close of $17,550
on Tuesday.
Metal Prices at 1712 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 327.95 -5.35 -1.61 444.70 -26.25
LME Alum 2024.25 -42.75 -2.07 2470.00 -18.05
LME Cu 7262.25 -67.75 -0.92 9600.00 -24.35
LME Lead 2008.00 -11.50 -0.57 2550.00 -21.25
LME Nickel 17056.00 -494.00 -2.81 24750.00 -31.09
LME Tin 20300.00 -500.00 -2.40 26900.00 -24.54
LME Zinc 1910.75 -29.25 -1.51 2454.00 -22.14
SHFE Alu 15870.00 -85.00 -0.53 16840.00 -5.76
SHFE Cu* 54310.00 -670.00 -1.22 71850.00 -24.41
SHFE Zin 15065.00 -105.00 -0.69 19475.00 -22.64
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by William
Hardy)