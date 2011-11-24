(Adds closing prices)

* German business morale rises unexpectedly in Nov

* Merkel maintains opposition to eurobonds, dashes hopes

* U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday

By Susan Thomas and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 24 Copper firmed on Thursday, consolidating after heavy losses and helped by a brighter business mood in Germany, but prices are still on track for a fourth straight week of losses as Europe's debt crisis eats into demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid at $7,265 a tonne on the kerb from $7,240 per tonne at the close on Wednesday, after earlier falling as low as $7,100.25, its weakest since Oct. 21.

Markets got some comfort from a survey showing German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November for the first time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis.

The respite was short-lived, however, with hopes dashed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's insistence that making progress to more fiscal union in the euro zone would not mean she would suddenly agree to euro bonds or changing the role of the European Central Bank.

"There is an element where for copper the fundamentals are helping provide at least some downside (support) but frankly right now what's taking centre stage is what politicians in Europe are doing," said Barclays Capital analyst Gayle Berry.

"As long as this dilly dallying continues then the bigger danger is contagion spreads into China. We're already seeing European metals demand contracting and in China southern provinces are noticing a weakening in export demand."

German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month on Thursday and world stocks held near 7-week lows as a weak debt sale the previous day fanned fears the euro zone debt crisis may finally begin to threaten its biggest economy.

Copper fell to its lowest in a month on Wednesday, pressured by the poor bond sale, slowing factory growth in top consumer China and U.S. jobs data.

"Copper...saw decent buying from China as the arbitrage window opened for imports into China," RBC Base Metals said in a research note. "The red metal traded to a low of $7,100 before finding friends in the Chinese and the rebound was very swift."

There were a few other bullish developments in copper. Inventories of the metal in LME-monitored warehouse fell by 1,500 tonnes, latest data showed.

Also, data by the International Copper Study Group showed that the copper market was in a 45,000 tonne supply deficit in August.

"However, given deteriorating financial market conditions, these fundamentals are being overlooked," Credit Suisse said in a research note. "For the next few days, challenging market conditions are likely to persist."

Data on Wednesday showed China's factory activity slowed to a 32-month low in November, renewing worries that the world's growth driver may be sliding towards a hard landing and further clouding the demand outlook for copper.

Metals trading was expected to quieten later in the day as U.S. markets will be shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and Friday's U.S. session will be abbreviated.

SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS

Copper prices were also supported by supply disruptions, such as a three-month strike at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's FCX.N Grasberg Indonesian mine.

Freeport and its Indonesian union are discussing a possible pay deal to end the strike that has crippled output from the world's second-biggest copper mine, which would double pay for some skilled workers.

In Peru, Freeport-McMoRan is facing a strike at its Cerro Verde copper mine. Freeport-McMoRan's chief executive said on Nov. 17 the company was close to settling a 50-day-old strike at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, but two union officials said they did not plan to accept the latest offer.

Aluminium was last bid at $2,018.50 a tonne from $2,023 and zinc closed at $1,888 from $1,914.

Tin <CMSN3 closed at $20,350 from $20,200 at the close on Wednesday, lead at $1,992 from $2,005 and nickel ended at $17,075 from $17,045. Metal Prices at 1719 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 327.95 0.05 +0.02 334.65 -2.00 LME Alum 2018.50 -4.50 -0.22 2230.00 -9.48 LME Cu 7265.00 25.00 +0.35 7375.00 -1.49 LME Lead 1991.00 -14.00 -0.70 2432.00 -18.13 LME Nickel 17070.00 25.00 +0.15 18525.00 -7.85 LME Tin 20300.00 100.00 +0.50 16950.00 19.76 LME Zinc 1888.00 -26.00 -1.36 2560.00 -26.25 SHFE Alu 15880.00 10.00 +0.06 17160.00 -7.46 SHFE Cu* 54440.00 130.00 +0.24 59900.00 -9.12 SHFE Zin 15025.00 -40.00 -0.27 21195.00 -29.11 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by William Hardy and James Jukwey)