* US Oct home sales gain, 2 regional Fed mfg reports rise

* Mkts take on risk, pin hopes to euro zone debt solution

* LME copper stocks continue to fall on Asian demand (Recasts, updates prices, market activity to New York close, adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON)

By Carole Vaporean and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 28 Copper rallied on Monday to its highest level in more than a week, amid hopes that euro zone leaders would unveil concrete measures to deal with the region's debt crisis.

After three weeks of a general downtrend, the industrial metal was ripe for a turnaround, analysts said.

Copper's rise, alongside equities and other commodities, "is part of the risk-on sentiment that we're seeing today, given hopes that European leaders are taking further steps to adjust the troubles with their debt," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst at CIBC in Toronto.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3, untraded at the close, was bid at $7,401 per tonne in after-hours business, up from $7,230 close on Friday. Used in power and construction, copper hit a high of $7,535, a level last reached on Nov. 18.

In New York, benchmark December copper futures HGZ1 traded on the COMEX exchange similarly jumped to its highest since Nov. 21 at $3.4025 per lb. The contract settled with 9.05 cent gains at $3.3605 a lb., a 2.77 percent increase.

Prices rose early after a weekend report, later denied, that the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]

"It is really strange the IMF report has been denied, nevertheless the market seems to be a bit more optimistic that there might be some solution even as politicians have not yet presented a convincing solution for the debt crisis," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

The recent sell-off may have attracted investors looking to make a long-term bet on rising coppper prices against the backdrop of expected supply-demand deficits for the next two years, Buchanan said.

Prices are down 23 percent this year and on track for the first annual decline since 2008 as the euro zone debt crisis has taken a toll on riskier assets.

Copper remains vulnerable without a concrete solution ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday and a European Union summit on Dec. 9.

Ahead of the EU summit, Germany and France have pushed to acquire powers to reject national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union rules. [ID:nL5E7MS22H] [ID:nN1E7AR0MR]

A resolution "would open the door for the ECB (European Central Bank) to step up it's bond buying, which would be supportive for metals," Buchanan said.

Underpinning copper prices were several U.S. reports showing new strength in the housing market and increases in regional manufacturing readings, two sectors that could point to higher demand for the red metal if growth continues.

New single-family home sales rose in October and the supply of homes on the market fell to its lowest level since April last year, showing some healing in the sector. [ID:nN1E7AR0P8]

While some analysts viewed the housing data as merely less bearish, others saw indications the market has stabilized.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing index rose in November along with the Chicago Fed's Midwest factory index. [ID:nTAR001683] [ID:nN9E7LI02C]

LME copper eyeing $7,729-technicals:

Germany, France plan euro zone integration:

[ID:nL5E7MR0VI]

For the latest on Europe's debt crisis, see

[GVD-M-EZ-RTRS]

Graphic - US new home sales:

Graphic - U.S. Midwest manufacturing:

HUNGRY

While focus is on Europe's debt crisis, top consumer China's hunger for the red metal has bolstered actual demand.

LME stocks fell by 1,950 tonnes to 392,775 tonnes, their lowest since late January, with outflows from Asian and European locations.

Zinc CMZN3, used in galvanizing steel, closed at $1,957 a tonne from $1,910, battery material lead CMPB3 at $2,025 a tonne from $2,004, aluminium CMAL3 at $2,026 from $1,993, and stainless-steel ingredient nickel CMNI3 rose to $17,180 from $16,950 a tonne previous.

Soldering metal tin CMSN3 finished at $20,850 a tonne up from a previous close of $20,700, with cash tin trading at a premium of $25 a tonne to the three-month benchmark CMSN0-3

Indonesian producer PT Koba Tin shipped 400 tonnes of tin ingot to Singapore, breaching a near-two month industry export stoppage that had been supporting prices. [ID:nJ9E7HU02K] Metal Prices at 15:32 EST (2032 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 334.60 7.60 +2.32 444.70 -24.76 LME Alum 2025.00 32.00 +1.61 2470.00 -18.02 LME Cu 7495.00 265.00 +3.67 9600.00 -21.93 LME Lead 2025.00 21.00 +1.05 2550.00 -20.59 LME Nickel 17175.00 100.00 +0.59 24750.00 -30.61 LME Tin 20800.00 100.00 +0.48 26900.00 -22.68 LME Zinc 1956.50 46.50 +2.43 2454.00 -20.27 SHFE Alu 15830.00 20.00 +0.13 16840.00 -6.00 SHFE Cu* 55370.00 1780.00 +3.32 71850.00 -22.94 SHFE Zin 15170.00 335.00 +2.26 19475.00 -22.11 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Carole Vaporean in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)