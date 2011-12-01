* Copper hit by stalling global factory activity * Tin biggest loser among base metals * Aluminium bucks trend; rises as funds pile in * Coming up: U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 1 Copper shed more than 1 percent on Thursday, pressured by poor Chinese manufacturing data that fed fears about sluggish demand prospects from the world's top red metal buyer. The weaker-than-expected Chinese factory data, as well as fresh signs of economic slowing in Europe stole the spotlight on Thursday, triggering a profit-taking reversal from Wednesday's exuberance, which saw copper rally over 5 percent to its priciest in four weeks after global central banks moved to provide needed liquidity to the financial system. "After such a sharp move on what (the central bank action) was basically an item out of the blue, you're always going to get profit taking," said Stephen Briggs, analyst at BNP Paribas. "Also people are thinking this is positive but in itself it doesn't solve the euro zone problem." London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper dropped $95 or 1.2 percent to end at $7,790 per tonne, pulling back from a four-week high at $8,000 on Wednesday when trade volumes surged to almost double the 50-day moving average, amplified by short covering. In New York, the newly active March COMEX contract fell 4.15 cents to settle at $3.5340 per lb, closer to the bottom of its $3.5175 to $3.5995 session range. Futures volumes slowed in late New York business to just over 42,000 lots, about a third below the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Losses gathered steam from overnight business after data showed China's factory sector shrank in November for the first time in nearly three years, an official purchasing managers' index showed on Thursday. The data came one day after Beijing cut banks' reserve requirements to shore up the economy. "That move came earlier, and was more substantive than we had anticipated," said Duncan Hobbs, senior commodities and mining analyst at Macquarie. "Our concern was what was it that the Chinese authorities can see that markets as a whole cannot yet see. That was unveiled today with the PMI data, that's the key driver behind today's market retreat."EUROPEAN CONTRACTION Manufacturing activity also contracted across much of Europe, shrinking even further in the euro zone and reinforcing the view that the debt-strapped region is in recession. British manufacturing contracted at the fastest pace in two years. "It's all pointing to contraction," said Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group. "Longer term, Europe is most likely in a recession, China is slowing down because of construction and now manufacturing. I would not expect a lot of upside for base metals, or copper in particular." One manufacturing bright spot came from the United States, where the pace of activity unexpectedly picked up in November to its strongest rate since June, and new orders surged. TIN SLAMMED Tin was the biggest loser among the base metals on Thursday after breakaway Indonesian smelters shipped metal in contravention of the industry's self-imposed ban on shipments from the world's top exporter. Three-month tin closed down $800 or 3.8 percent at $20,100 per tonne. "The ITA's tin export moratorium is now looking increasingly fragile and a normalization of the Indonesian export flow before the year end is becoming more likely," Credit Suisse said in a note. Bucking the trend, aluminium closed up $35 at $2,145 per tonne as funds piled into the metal at the start of the month on the view that it is cheaply valued relative to its peers. The fund buys caused shorts to cover, traders said. Aluminium is trading below many producers break-even levels, leading many analyst to forecast production cuts. Norsk Hydro said earlier this month that it would not restart idled capacity at its Sunndal smelter in Norway until conditions picked up. Metal Prices at 1857 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 354.55 -3.00 -0.84 444.70 -20.27 LME Alum 2144.00 34.00 +1.61 2470.00 -13.20 LME Cu 7789.00 -96.00 -1.22 9600.00 -18.86 LME Lead 2104.50 -5.50 -0.26 2550.00 -17.47 LME Nickel 16745.00 -755.00 -4.31 24750.00 -32.34 LME Tin 20100.00 -800.00 -3.83 26900.00 -25.28 LME Zinc 2044.50 -27.50 -1.33 2454.00 -16.69 SHFE Alu 16195.00 360.00 +2.27 16840.00 -3.83 SHFE Cu* 57960.00 3400.00 +6.23 71850.00 -19.33 SHFE Zin 15800.00 685.00 +4.53 19475.00 -18.87 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07