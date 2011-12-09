* Copper pushes higher after EU summit agreement * Chinese data points to further monetary easing * Indonesian tin export ban showing cracks * Coming up: China import/export data Saturday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 Copper closed with modest gains on Friday after European leaders agreed on measures to fix a two-year debt crisis that has crimped industrial demand, but the metal still posted its fifth weekly loss in the past six weeks. Prospects of further monetary easing in the world's top metals consumer, China, provided additional lift to copper prices, which have fallen 20 percent this year and are in line for their first annual loss since 2008 when the global financial crisis hit. Led by Germany and France, 26 of the 27 nations in the European Union agreed after a two-day summit to pursue tighter integration with stricter budget discipline in the euro zone. Britain said it could not accept the proposed EU treaty amendments. "I think the bottom line from the EU agreement is that it kind of takes the disaster scenario off the table," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. "There were a lot of fears that you could see major European banks, particularly French banks, fail if they didn't reach some sort of agreement." Copper climbed in tandem with higher equities and a stronger euro versus the dollar after news of the agreement. Gains gathered more steam after an unnamed source told Reuters that China's central bank will create a new investment vehicle worth $300 billion, part of which will be focused on investments in Europe. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper went untraded at the close, but was bid at $7,760.25 a tonne, off less than 1 percent from Thursday's close at $7,710. In New York, the key March COMEX contract rose 5.75 cents or 1.6 percent to settle at $3.5575 per lb, after dealing between $3.4755 and $3.5665. Futures volumes continued to run a lighter-than-normal pace this week. Nearly 40,000 lots traded in late New York business -- more than a third below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Data overnight from China was mixed for copper investors. Industrial output in November hit its slowest pace in more than two years and inflation tumbled as economic conditions deteriorated, raising expectations Beijing will continue to loosen monetary policy, having . The data raised expectations that Beijing will ease monetary policy again, having shaved the reserve requirement for commercial lenders on Dec. 5, the first cut in three years. "It's growing evidence that we are having a soft landing in China, and that's keeping copper firm here," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said. Others were not so sure. "I'm worried that China's slowing down too fast, that's the scare factor," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney. "China has been working its domestic economy to keep it afloat and if that domestic economy shows signs of drastic weakness then it becomes an issue."THE REMAINING PILLAR Accounting for roughly 40 percent of the world's copper demand, China has been seen as the remaining pillar for the industrial metal, with the euro zone engulfed by a debt crisis and the U.S. economy struggling. Data out earlier showed copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 26.1 percent from last Friday, indicating demand may have contracted over the past week. With indications of slowing demand, copper producers have shown some signs of life in the third quarter. Copper output from some of the world's top miners grew by 1.5 percent in the quarter, a resilient result from an underperforming industry that has had to endure numerous supply-side shocks during the first nine months of the year. In other metals, tin firmed $50 to end at $20,250 a tonne. Industry cracks are starting to show in top tin producer Indonesia, with the breach and collapse of the self-imposed export stoppage this month resulting in the surprise resignation of the secretary at the Indonesia Tin Association (ITA). Metal Prices at 1856 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 355.50 5.70 +1.63 444.70 -20.06 LME Alum 2065.00 0.00 +0.00 2470.00 -16.40 LME Cu 7815.00 105.00 +1.36 9600.00 -18.59 LME Lead 2165.00 62.00 +2.95 2550.00 -15.10 LME Nickel 18600.00 300.00 +1.64 24750.00 -24.85 LME Tin 20245.00 45.00 +0.22 26900.00 -24.74 LME Zinc 2002.00 14.00 +0.70 2454.00 -18.42 SHFE Alu 16140.00 -20.00 -0.12 16840.00 -4.16 SHFE Cu* 57070.00 -790.00 -1.37 71850.00 -20.57 SHFE Zin 15650.00 -125.00 -0.79 19475.00 -19.64 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07