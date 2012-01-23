(Rewrites, add New York closing copper price, adds graphics and analyst comments, adds double byline, adds double dateline, pvs LONDON) * Copper resumes New Year rally; fundamentals power move * China, most of Asia shut for Lunar New Year * China copper imports hit record high in December * Coming up: EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels Tuesday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 23 Copper climbed nearly 2 percent on Monday, as investors continued to gravitate toward riskier assets like industrial metals, with easing European debt woes and record refined Chinese copper imports bolstering demand prospects. Copper's solid gains at the start of the week were additionally fueled by a euro rally to its highest in nearly three weeks against the dollar, as optimism toward a near-term Greek debt deal sparked a wave of short-covering by traders who had bet against the currency. Another large stock withdrawal in London warehouses and perceptions that production results from some of the world's biggest miners will continue to disappoint in 2012 has contributed to copper's New Year rally. The metal is up about 9 percent in the first three weeks of 2012 and is spurring more attention from hedge funds and other large speculators. "Everything is kind of risk-on. The environment and the backdrop feels like people are willing to take on a little bit more risk in the new year," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon, adding that New York copper prices could extend their recent rally and test the $4 per lb level soon. The benchmark March COMEX contract rose 5.35 cents or 1.4 percent to settle at $3.7985 per lb, after dealing from $3.7220 and $3.8135. It touched a four-month peak at $3.8340 on Friday. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper closed up $140 at $8,365 a tonne, well within reach of Friday's four-month high at $8,428.50. Trade in Asia was extremely slow, with many markets including top consumer China closed for the Lunar New Year break, and volumes during European trading hours were also quite low. London copper open interest <0#MCU-FUT-OI>, an indication of players' activity, has been on the decline in recent days. But interest in COMEX copper has been on the rise, hitting its highest levels since early October last year. Reflecting the rise in COMEX copper interest was data on Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that showed money managers switched to a net long position in the week of Jan. 17, reversing a long-standing bearish bet in the red metal in place since late September 2011. "I think that there is some opportunity in risk assets, but you have to look start looking at it in context of where is historic resistance, and would that be an area that I'd want to be taking profits," McGillivray said. Risk sentiment strengthened as the euro strengthened amid a drop in Italian bond yields. Italian government bond yields fell, with traders citing European Central Bank buying of short-dated Italian bonds in the secondary market. The euro hit its highest level in nearly three weeks against the dollar on tentative optimism that Greece will cut a deal with its creditors on a debt swap. A weaker U.S. unit makes dollar-priced commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies. French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the euro zone economy was showing signs of stabilisation and that a deal with private sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking shape. MIXED SIGNALS Some fundamentals for copper remained positive. The latest data showed copper inventories in LME warehouses, which are seen as indicators of demand strength, fell by 2,975 tonnes to 345,775, their lowest point since early October 2009. <0#LME-stocks> Backing this tighter supply view, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said the world refined copper market stood in a 296,000-tonne deficit during the first 10 months of last year versus a deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the January to October period in 2010. Further support stemmed from weekend data showing China's refined copper imports rose 18.3 percent in December from the previous month to a record high 406,937 tonnes. But, copper inventories in warehouses overseen by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH rose 9.3 percent, or 11,193 tonnes, to 131,645 tonnes last week, the highest since April 2011. "Futures curves of industrial metals at the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen into contango. The price differential between Chinese prices and London prices has narrowed. This indicates that the Chinese market is now adequately supplied," said Credit Suisse in a note. "How much of this is due to simple re-stocking ahead of the Chinese New Year and how much is because of weaker demand remains to be seen. The concern is that most of this might be due to demand weakness." Metal Prices at 1915 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 380.15 5.65 +1.51 343.60 10.64 LME Alum 2238.00 23.00 +1.04 2020.00 10.79 LME Cu 8364.00 139.00 +1.69 7600.00 10.05 LME Lead 2245.00 61.00 +2.79 2035.00 10.32 LME Nickel 20300.00 -150.00 -0.73 18710.00 8.50 LME Tin 22150.00 300.00 +1.37 19200.00 15.36 LME Zinc 2059.00 47.00 +2.34 1845.00 11.60 SHFE Alu 16395.00 30.00 +0.18 15845.00 3.47 SHFE Cu* 60720.00 160.00 +0.26 55360.00 9.68 SHFE Zin 15855.00 195.00 +1.25 14795.00 7.16 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by William Hardy and Alden Bentley)