(Adds trader comment, updates prices) * European PMIs brighten picture for metals * Copper facing upside break -trader * Coming Up: Germany IFO business climate Jan; 1000 GMT * U.S. pending home sales for Dec; 1500 GMT By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Jan 25 London copper hit a four-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by a firmer tone in some Asian markets as they reopened after a break, while news of a potential boost to U.S. infrastructure spending pointed to further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,406 a tonne by 0724 GMT, extending its advance from the previous session. It earlier hit its highest since Sept. 19 at $8,455.25 a tonne, and has climbed around 11 percent so far this month. In his State of the Union address, President Barack Obama proposed plowing half the money America will save from the end of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into high-speed rail lines and repairs to the nation's creaking roads and infrastructure. "It creates jobs, it creates growth, it boosts the economy. It's a smart move and one ultimately that will be good for the commodities market, because all the focus has been on emerging market demand," said Mark Pervan, head of commodities research at ANZ Research in Melbourne. "It creates a sweet spot for the western market story." The developed world market share for copper usage has slipped to 20 percent from about 40 percent ten years ago, Pervan said. "That could potentially base out, or pick up again, if we start to see infrastructure activity increase. I wouldn't be surprised if the savvy medium- to longer-term investors are seeing this as a valid entry point." Still, LME volumes were low on Wednesday at less than 1,300 lots of copper having changed hands in electronic trade, or around a quarter of usual levels, with top consumer China away. The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese financial markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30. Better-than-expected economic data from Europe was also helping to underpin metals prices, Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note. A surprise upturn in the service sector this month suggested the euro zone may escape recession but the overall economy is still struggling to gain any traction outside Germany and to a lesser extent France, surveys showed on Tuesday. "This is positive for industrial metals demand...(but) being a highly cyclical sector, industrial metals are vulnerable to a further deterioration of funding conditions," it said. PRICE TO RISE? Copper was aiming for an upside breakout, a trader in London said, given a widespread theory that Chinese copper traders were short, and an approaching technical level, the 200-day moving average, which if triggered could send a buy signal to funds. "Many copper traders are convinced the Chinese are short and will be big buyers after the holidays, an added reason why copper is facing 8,500 and a big breakout," he said. A break above the 200-day moving average for the first time in around five months could spur fresh technical buys, traders said, but with China away, any advance would likely prove short-lived. In currency markets, the yen dropped to one-month lows against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as traders took data showing Japan had logged its first annual trade deficit since 1980 as a cue to snap up gains in the Japanese currency. But the dollar stayed near its cheapest against the euro for a year, lending support to commodities. A softer dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising European money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with investors shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from Europe. The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to keep monetary policy on hold on Wednesday, even as it releases forecasts expected to show interest rates will be near zero for at least two more years. Base metals prices at 0724 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8406.00 46.00 +0.55 10.61 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60720 160 +0.26 9.68 HG COPPER MAR2 381.80 1.05 +0.28 11.12 LME Alum 2255.00 16.00 +0.71 11.63 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16395 30 +0.18 3.47 LME Zinc 2145.00 20.00 +0.94 16.26 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15855 195 +1.25 7.16 LME Nickel 20760.00 160.00 +0.78 10.96 LME Lead 2267.00 17.00 +0.76 11.40 SHFE PB FUT 16120.00 120.00 +0.75 5.46 LME Tin 22275.00 85.00 +0.38 16.02 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1565 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Himani Sarkar)