(Adds trader comment, updates prices)
* European PMIs brighten picture for metals
* Copper facing upside break -trader
* Coming Up: Germany IFO business climate Jan; 1000 GMT
* U.S. pending home sales for Dec; 1500 GMT
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 London copper hit a
four-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by a firmer tone in
some Asian markets as they reopened after a break, while news of
a potential boost to U.S. infrastructure spending pointed to
further gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6 percent to $8,406 a tonne by 0724 GMT, extending its advance
from the previous session. It earlier hit its highest since
Sept. 19 at $8,455.25 a tonne, and has climbed around 11 percent
so far this month.
In his State of the Union address, President Barack Obama
proposed plowing half the money America will save from the end
of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into high-speed rail lines
and repairs to the nation's creaking roads and infrastructure.
"It creates jobs, it creates growth, it boosts the economy.
It's a smart move and one ultimately that will be good for the
commodities market, because all the focus has been on emerging
market demand," said Mark Pervan, head of commodities research
at ANZ Research in Melbourne.
"It creates a sweet spot for the western market story."
The developed world market share for copper usage has
slipped to 20 percent from about 40 percent ten years ago,
Pervan said.
"That could potentially base out, or pick up again, if we
start to see infrastructure activity increase. I wouldn't be
surprised if the savvy medium- to longer-term investors are
seeing this as a valid entry point."
Still, LME volumes were low on Wednesday at less than 1,300
lots of copper having changed hands in electronic trade, or
around a quarter of usual levels, with top consumer China away.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the
Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese financial markets will reopen on
Monday, Jan. 30.
Better-than-expected economic data from Europe was also
helping to underpin metals prices, Credit Suisse Private Banking
said in a note.
A surprise upturn in the service sector this month suggested
the euro zone may escape recession but the overall economy is
still struggling to gain any traction outside Germany and to a
lesser extent France, surveys showed on Tuesday.
"This is positive for industrial metals demand...(but) being
a highly cyclical sector, industrial metals are vulnerable to a
further deterioration of funding conditions," it said.
PRICE TO RISE?
Copper was aiming for an upside breakout, a trader in London
said, given a widespread theory that Chinese copper traders were
short, and an approaching technical level, the 200-day moving
average, which if triggered could send a buy signal to funds.
"Many copper traders are convinced the Chinese are short and
will be big buyers after the holidays, an added reason why
copper is facing 8,500 and a big breakout," he said.
A break above the 200-day moving average for the first time
in around five months could spur fresh technical buys, traders
said, but with China away, any advance would likely prove
short-lived.
In currency markets, the yen dropped to one-month lows
against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, as traders took
data showing Japan had logged its first annual trade deficit
since 1980 as a cue to snap up gains in the Japanese currency.
But the dollar stayed near its cheapest against the euro for
a year, lending support to commodities. A softer
dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong
earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising
European money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with
investors shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from
Europe.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to keep monetary policy
on hold on Wednesday, even as it releases forecasts expected to
show interest rates will be near zero for at least two more
years.
Base metals prices at 0724 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8406.00 46.00 +0.55 10.61
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60720 160 +0.26 9.68
HG COPPER MAR2 381.80 1.05 +0.28 11.12
LME Alum 2255.00 16.00 +0.71 11.63
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16395 30 +0.18 3.47
LME Zinc 2145.00 20.00 +0.94 16.26
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15855 195 +1.25 7.16
LME Nickel 20760.00 160.00 +0.78 10.96
LME Lead 2267.00 17.00 +0.76 11.40
SHFE PB FUT 16120.00 120.00 +0.75 5.46
LME Tin 22275.00 85.00 +0.38 16.02
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1565
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Himani Sarkar)