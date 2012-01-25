(Recasts, adds New York dateline, updates prices, adds details of U.S. FOMC statement and analyst comments) * Copper rises to 4-month high after FOMC statement * Metal sitting just below its 200-day moving average * Copper stocks fall to lowest since Sept 2009 * Coming up: U.S. durable goods/new home sales Thursday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 25 Copper climbed to a 4-month peak late Wednesday, building on the strength of its 2012 risk-on rally after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low through 2014. The Fed, after a two-day policy meeting, repeated its view that the economy faces "significant downside risks" but held back from announcing another round of monetary stimulus. The Fed's interest rate promise gave a big shot in the arm to riskier assets like metals, the euro and global equities, all of which recouped early losses and moved onto higher ground. "The Fed is wanting to continue to fuel risk appetite by keeping rates low," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago. "I think this just clears the coast for higher equity prices and more risk-taking across the board. "The market likes low rates, and they got what they were looking for." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,475 per tonne in late business, a new high dating back to Sept. 19. It went untraded at the close, but was last bid at $8,384. In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract settled up 2.20 cents at $3.8295 per lb. Gains were extended in after-hours trade to $3.8505, its priciest level in four months. Volumes remained strong despite the lack of Asian participants due to the Lunar New Year holiday this week. The Shanghai Futures Exchange and other Chinese financial markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30. Close to 59,000 lots traded late in New York, a third above the 30-day average, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data. At face value, the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low through 2014 seems as if it will continue to add more dollars to the wallets of big banks like J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital , all of whom have invested heavily in physical metals business since the economic downturn began by buying warehouses. But a new LME trading fee could counter any positive impact from the Fed. "We believe that that fee will have a very negative impact on the valuation of LME warehouses, as well as LME warrant trading," said Mike Frawley, global head of metals with Newedge Financial Inc. in New York. Copper and other industrial metals pushed higher after the Fed said that it would maintain a "highly accommodative" monetary policy stance. But tighter supply fundamentals, particularly in copper, and the prospect of healthier Chinese purchases continued to be the main driver of its more than 10-percent rally this year. "(Low) Interest rates are good for the economy, but more than just the low interest rates ... the over-riding influence is that global demand, in particular out of Asia-Pacific, remains exceedingly strong," Frawley said. And while U.S. pending home sales fell, the reports did not change perceptions that a nascent recovery is under way in the country's housing market. "Most of the moves over the last couple of weeks have been purely technical," said Citi analyst David Wilson. "Most hedge funds are sitting out not wanting to do anything." Copper's late rally on Wednesday has it nudged up against its 200-day moving average, another line of defense that could put the brakes on a rally that many market participants feel as over-done. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/myd36s ) The dollar pared losses against the euro on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve took the historic step of setting an inflation target. The 2 percent target moves the Fed in line with many of the world's other major central banks. FALLING STOCKS Large stock withdrawals in LME-monitored warehouses helped support copper, with the latest data showing inventories monitored by the LME MCU-STOCKS dropped by 2,500 tonnes to 339,750 tonnes, its lowest level since September 2009. "The pace of this withdrawal is quite strong and that indicates there is steady spot demand," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital. On the technical front, copper could break on the upside, a trader in London said, citing a widespread theory that Chinese copper traders were short, and with the metal trading near a 200-day moving average, which if triggered could send a buy signal to funds. "Many copper traders are convinced the Chinese are short and will be big buyers after the holidays, an added reason why copper is facing 8,500 and a big breakout," he said. A break above the 200-day moving average for the first time in around five months could spur fresh technical buys, traders said, but with China away, any advance would likely prove short-lived. Metal Prices at 1933 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 384.20 3.45 +0.91 343.60 11.82 LME Alum 2252.00 13.00 +0.58 2020.00 11.49 LME Cu 8384.00 24.00 +0.29 7600.00 10.32 LME Lead 2282.00 32.00 +1.42 2035.00 12.14 LME Nickel 20925.00 325.00 +1.58 18710.00 11.84 LME Tin 22400.00 210.00 +0.95 19200.00 16.67 LME Zinc 2175.00 50.00 +2.35 1845.00 17.89 SHFE Alu 16395.00 30.00 +0.18 15845.00 3.47 SHFE Cu* 60720.00 160.00 +0.26 55360.00 9.68 SHFE Zin 15855.00 195.00 +1.25 14795.00 7.16 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)