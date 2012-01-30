(Recasts, updates prices, market activity to New York close, adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON) * Copper slides 1 pct, breaks back down below 200-day * Chinese buyers less aggressive after holiday * EU leaders grapple to reconcile austerity, growth * LME copper stocks fall to lowest since Sept 2009 * Coming up: Chinese manufacturing data on Wednesday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 30 Copper fell 1 percent on Monday, retreating further from a four-month high when strong Chinese buying did not materialize on the first session after a week-long holiday, and investors also worried about a lack of progress in talks to resolve Europe's debt crisis. Copper's decline tracked broad losses overnight in Asian financial markets, after Beijing failed to meet expectations for a cut in the bank reserve ratio over the Lunar New Year holiday. The selling dragged copper back down below its 200-day moving average, a key line of technical resistance that the market rose above late last week for the first time since last August. Prices could drop more if Asian traders remain reluctant to chase the January futures price rally -- up more than 14 percent, trough to peak -- and key manufacturing data from China later this week points to further slowing in the metal-intensive sector. "Given the fact that the price has risen so aggressively this year, there is a good basis for believing that the Chinese are not going to come back into the market aggressively," said Nicholas Snowdon, analyst with Barclays Capital in New York. "What will be critical is what we see from the Chinese PMI figure this week. Whether that indicates that activity is slowing more than expected, or the reverse, it will be a key driver for the short term." China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the month of January is set for release on Wednesday. Last month, the PMI rose to 50.3 in December, barely above the flatline of 50 that demarcates expansion from contraction. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three-month copper shed $101 to close at $8,429 a tonne, breaking below its 200-day moving average and falling further away from last Friday's peak at $8,679.50 -- its highest price since Sept. 16. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/dut36s ) In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract fell 6.25 cents, or by 1.6 percent, to settle at $3.8265 per lb, after dealing between $3.7970 and $3.8940. It hit its own 4-month peak last Friday at $3.9390. Still, with one day left in January, prices of the metal are on pace for their biggest monthly gain since October, with an increase of 10 percent. Volumes moderated as China came back from their week-long break. Close to 50,500 lots traded in late New York business, nearly 10 percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper also took a hit from Europe's festering debt crisis, after leaders in the region struggled to reconcile austerity with growth at a summit due to approve a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and put finishing touches to a German-driven pact for stricter budget discipline. "People are wondering whether there's much upside from here given there's still slowing growth in China and the prospect of weak growth in Europe. It's difficult to see how this rally can continue," said Jesper Dannesboe, senior commodity strategist at Societe Generale. Data from the eurozone showed confidence in the economy strengthened in January for the first time since early 2011, but a recovery in Germany masked a deterioration in France and Italy in a sign of the bloc's diverging fortunes. In supply-side news, LME copper stocks saw another 2,300 tonnes leave warehouses, bringing total levels to 333,125 tonnes, their lowest since September 2009. <0#LME-STOCKS> Cancelled warrants, or material earmarked for delivery, stand at an average level of 15 percent of total LME inventories, versus a 5-year average just below 5 percent. This is telling the market that inventories are going to be withdrawn on a significant scale from LME-monitored warehouses in the near term, Barclays Capital said in a research note. Stock withdrawals can indicate real demand, or a tactical redistribution of material between warehouses, BarCap said. CHINA "As China returns to the market, the sustainability of the new loftier price levels will become visible. In this context, domestic metal stockpiles, which have risen recently, will be an important indicator to watch in the weeks ahead," said Credit Suisse in a note. But Citigroup analyst David Wilson said he believed China had already restocked, fabrication rates had fallen quite sharply over the last quarter and premiums were down. "It's difficult to see what would cause Chinese traders to buy copper. That would be a complete break from the buying behavior we saw throughout the whole of the second half of last year," Wilson said. In other metals, tin shed $25 to close at $23,975 a tonne, even as LME stocks fell 50 tonnes to 9,315 -- their lowest point since March 2009. Nickel ended down $395 at $21,305 a tonne. Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium, said it may see a modest recovery in nickel output this year, while palladium, platinum and copper could continue to decline. Metal Prices at 1850 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 382.70 -6.20 -1.59 343.60 11.38 LME Alum 2279.00 14.00 +0.62 2020.00 12.82 LME Cu 8428.00 -102.00 -1.20 7600.00 10.89 LME Lead 2263.00 -32.00 -1.39 2035.00 11.20 LME Nickel 21305.00 -395.00 -1.82 18710.00 13.87 LME Tin 23975.00 -425.00 -1.74 19200.00 24.87 LME Zinc 2125.00 -25.00 -1.16 1845.00 15.18 SHFE Alu 16275.00 -120.00 -0.73 15845.00 2.71 SHFE Cu* 60320.00 -400.00 -0.66 55360.00 8.96 SHFE Zin 15940.00 85.00 +0.54 14795.00 7.74 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by David Gregorio)