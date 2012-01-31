(Rewrites, updates with New York closing copper price, adds analyst comments,
graphic, New York dateline)
* Copper falls with euro after U.S. data disappoints
* Optimism toward Greek debt deal fades
* Weak U.S. data makes monetary easing more likely
* Coming up: China manufacturing data Wednesday
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 Copper fell for a third straight
day on Tuesday, hit by currency-related selling and weak U.S. data
that raised concerns about global growth and industrial metal demand prospects,
already down from China's engineered slowdown and Europe's debt crisis.
Volumes picked up as risk-adverse investors continued to cash in on the red
metal's surprisingly strong start to 2012, unwinding some length following last
week's climb to four-month highs, and siding with caution in front of
Wednesday's manufacturing data from China, whose near 40-percent intake of the
world's copper demand, relies largely on the health of the country's vast
factory sector.
Still, the metal was up 10 percent in January, its biggest gain in three
months, boosted by strong technical momentum and increased investment demand
flows centered around Chinese demand optimism and hopes Greece would reach an
agreement with its creditors to avoid a messy default.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed down $109 at
$8,320 a tonne, falling further away from last week's four-month peak at
$8,679.50.
In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract fell 3.65 cents to
settle at $3.7900 per lb, near the bottom end of its $3.7650 to $3.8760 session
range. It hit a four-month peak last Friday at $3.9390.
Volumes reached 66,000 lots in late New York business, up about 40 percent
from the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
Copper's profit-taking losses gathered steam after U.S. data showed business
activity in the Midwest grew more slowly than expected and U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly drop in January, raising doubts about an economic
recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota,
said the data could appear to the first two reports of what could be a series of
bad economic numbers again.
"Seeing that big a drop in consumer confidence is quite disturbing and the
Chicago PMI number was a big enough miss to indicate a change of momentum
there," he said.
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann believed the softer data could make a
third round of quantitative easing in the U.S. more likely.
"I think this weakness should be temporary as the possible monetary easing
will support industrial metals."
The Federal Reserve has moved closer to embarking on a new round of its
controversial money-pumping after the central bank and its chairman, Ben
Bernanke, last week highlighted a grim outlook for the U.S. economy.
Copper tracked losses in the euro as expectations evaporated that a Greek
debt restructuring deal was close.
Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators
had made "significant progress" on talks for a debt swap deal between the
government and private bond holders, with the aim of having a definitive
agreement by the end of this week.
DECLINING COPPER STOCKS
Large stock withdrawals in LME-monitored warehouses helped support copper,
with the latest data showing inventories monitored by the LME MCU-STOCKS
dropped by 2,300 tonnes to 330,825 tonnes, its lowest since September 2009.
"It is partly reflective of domestic U.S. consumption. Some of the economic
data and the corporate results (from the U.S.) all point to a market where
consumption is actually beginning to grow again," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry
said.
A surge in copper cancelled warrants, particularly in New Orleans, may
suggest further sizable withdrawals from the warehouses could be in store,
analysts said.
In northern Chile, workers of a union at Teck Resources Ltd's
mid-sized Quebrada Blanca copper mine were poised to strike after labor contract
talks with the mining company broke down, a union leader said on Monday.
Chile's copper output jumped in December from a year earlier but registered
a drop of 3.2 percent in 2011 from the prior year as falling ore grades, labor
woes and weather problems hammered the world's top producer, the government said
on Monday.
Metal Prices at 1914 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 379.10 -3.55 -0.93 343.60 10.33
LME Alum 2237.00 -42.00 -1.84 2020.00 10.74
LME Cu 8320.00 -109.00 -1.29 7600.00 9.47
LME Lead 2213.00 -52.00 -2.30 2035.00 8.75
LME Nickel 20850.00 -455.00 -2.14 18710.00 11.44
LME Tin 24340.00 365.00 +1.52 19200.00 26.77
LME Zinc 2106.00 -18.00 -0.85 1845.00 14.15
SHFE Alu 16305.00 30.00 +0.18 15845.00 2.90
SHFE Cu* 60620.00 300.00 +0.50 55360.00 9.50
SHFE Zin 16065.00 125.00 +0.78 14795.00 8.58
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Marguerita Choy)