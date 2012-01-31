(Rewrites, updates with New York closing copper price, adds analyst comments, graphic, New York dateline) * Copper falls with euro after U.S. data disappoints * Optimism toward Greek debt deal fades * Weak U.S. data makes monetary easing more likely * Coming up: China manufacturing data Wednesday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 Copper fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, hit by currency-related selling and weak U.S. data that raised concerns about global growth and industrial metal demand prospects, already down from China's engineered slowdown and Europe's debt crisis. Volumes picked up as risk-adverse investors continued to cash in on the red metal's surprisingly strong start to 2012, unwinding some length following last week's climb to four-month highs, and siding with caution in front of Wednesday's manufacturing data from China, whose near 40-percent intake of the world's copper demand, relies largely on the health of the country's vast factory sector. Still, the metal was up 10 percent in January, its biggest gain in three months, boosted by strong technical momentum and increased investment demand flows centered around Chinese demand optimism and hopes Greece would reach an agreement with its creditors to avoid a messy default. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed down $109 at $8,320 a tonne, falling further away from last week's four-month peak at $8,679.50. In New York, the benchmark March COMEX contract fell 3.65 cents to settle at $3.7900 per lb, near the bottom end of its $3.7650 to $3.8760 session range. It hit a four-month peak last Friday at $3.9390. Volumes reached 66,000 lots in late New York business, up about 40 percent from the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data. Copper's profit-taking losses gathered steam after U.S. data showed business activity in the Midwest grew more slowly than expected and U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly drop in January, raising doubts about an economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the data could appear to the first two reports of what could be a series of bad economic numbers again. "Seeing that big a drop in consumer confidence is quite disturbing and the Chicago PMI number was a big enough miss to indicate a change of momentum there," he said. Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann believed the softer data could make a third round of quantitative easing in the U.S. more likely. "I think this weakness should be temporary as the possible monetary easing will support industrial metals." The Federal Reserve has moved closer to embarking on a new round of its controversial money-pumping after the central bank and its chairman, Ben Bernanke, last week highlighted a grim outlook for the U.S. economy. Copper tracked losses in the euro as expectations evaporated that a Greek debt restructuring deal was close. Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" on talks for a debt swap deal between the government and private bond holders, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week. DECLINING COPPER STOCKS Large stock withdrawals in LME-monitored warehouses helped support copper, with the latest data showing inventories monitored by the LME MCU-STOCKS dropped by 2,300 tonnes to 330,825 tonnes, its lowest since September 2009. "It is partly reflective of domestic U.S. consumption. Some of the economic data and the corporate results (from the U.S.) all point to a market where consumption is actually beginning to grow again," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry said. A surge in copper cancelled warrants, particularly in New Orleans, may suggest further sizable withdrawals from the warehouses could be in store, analysts said. In northern Chile, workers of a union at Teck Resources Ltd's mid-sized Quebrada Blanca copper mine were poised to strike after labor contract talks with the mining company broke down, a union leader said on Monday. Chile's copper output jumped in December from a year earlier but registered a drop of 3.2 percent in 2011 from the prior year as falling ore grades, labor woes and weather problems hammered the world's top producer, the government said on Monday. Metal Prices at 1914 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 379.10 -3.55 -0.93 343.60 10.33 LME Alum 2237.00 -42.00 -1.84 2020.00 10.74 LME Cu 8320.00 -109.00 -1.29 7600.00 9.47 LME Lead 2213.00 -52.00 -2.30 2035.00 8.75 LME Nickel 20850.00 -455.00 -2.14 18710.00 11.44 LME Tin 24340.00 365.00 +1.52 19200.00 26.77 LME Zinc 2106.00 -18.00 -0.85 1845.00 14.15 SHFE Alu 16305.00 30.00 +0.18 15845.00 2.90 SHFE Cu* 60620.00 300.00 +0.50 55360.00 9.50 SHFE Zin 16065.00 125.00 +0.78 14795.00 8.58 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Marguerita Choy)