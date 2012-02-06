By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 London copper eased on
Monday as caution ahead of a European Union meeting concerning a
painful debt bailout deal for Greece overshadowed Friday's U.S.
jobs data that showed a brightening picture for the world's top
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,558.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, down 0.2 percent from
the previous session. Copper hit a one week-high on Friday of
$8,598.50 when it closed out a fourth consecutive week of gains.
* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose by 1.67 percent to 60,820 yuan a
tonne.
* Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
* Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
* An $80 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore
International and global miner Xstrata Plc
could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a
goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and
most closely guarded sectors.
* Shareholders in Xstrata are set to receive 2.8 shares in
Glencore for each share held as the two firms try to seal a
deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Monday as the surprisingly robust
U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite for shares.
* However, the euro took a bit of a hit first thing in Asia
with markets getting anxious as the deadline for Greece to
clinch a second rescue package loomed large.
DATA/EVENTS
0930 - Euro zone Sentix Index for February
1100 - Germany Industrial Orders for December
1400 - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard
Speaks, Chicago, Illinois
1715 - IMF's Blanchard Event, Washington
1735 - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Fisher
Speaks, Washington
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0130 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8558.25 -16.75 -0.20 12.61
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60820 1000 +1.67 9.86
HG COPPER MAR2 388.90 -1.25 -0.32 13.18
LME Alum 2249.00 2.00 +0.09 11.34
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16260 70 +0.43 2.62
LME Zinc 2149.00 -6.00 -0.28 16.48
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16190 235 +1.47 9.43
LME Nickel 21270.00 -35.00 -0.16 13.68
LME Lead 2236.00 11.00 +0.49 9.88
SHFE PB FUT 16280.00 135.00 +0.84 6.51
LME Tin 24400.00 0.00 +0.00 27.08
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2287
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by John Mair)