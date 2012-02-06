By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 6 London copper eased on Monday as caution ahead of a European Union meeting concerning a painful debt bailout deal for Greece overshadowed Friday's U.S. jobs data that showed a brightening picture for the world's top economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,558.25 a tonne by 0130 GMT, down 0.2 percent from the previous session. Copper hit a one week-high on Friday of $8,598.50 when it closed out a fourth consecutive week of gains. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 1.67 percent to 60,820 yuan a tonne. * Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low of 8.3 percent. * Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default. * An $80 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore International and global miner Xstrata Plc could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and most closely guarded sectors. * Shareholders in Xstrata are set to receive 2.8 shares in Glencore for each share held as the two firms try to seal a deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose on Monday as the surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite for shares. * However, the euro took a bit of a hit first thing in Asia with markets getting anxious as the deadline for Greece to clinch a second rescue package loomed large. DATA/EVENTS 0930 - Euro zone Sentix Index for February 1100 - Germany Industrial Orders for December 1400 - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard Speaks, Chicago, Illinois 1715 - IMF's Blanchard Event, Washington 1735 - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Fisher Speaks, Washington PRICES Base metals prices at 0130 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8558.25 -16.75 -0.20 12.61 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60820 1000 +1.67 9.86 HG COPPER MAR2 388.90 -1.25 -0.32 13.18 LME Alum 2249.00 2.00 +0.09 11.34 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16260 70 +0.43 2.62 LME Zinc 2149.00 -6.00 -0.28 16.48 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16190 235 +1.47 9.43 LME Nickel 21270.00 -35.00 -0.16 13.68 LME Lead 2236.00 11.00 +0.49 9.88 SHFE PB FUT 16280.00 135.00 +0.84 6.51 LME Tin 24400.00 0.00 +0.00 27.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2287 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by John Mair)