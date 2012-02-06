* China physical copper market remains quiet * Codelco will struggle this year to reach 2011 copper output * Coming up: German Dec industrial output on Tuesday By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 6 Copper began the new week on shaky ground on Monday, falling under the weight of a stronger dollar and European debt-contagion fears after the failure of Greece so far to approve the terms of a new bailout package. Copper's hesitant tone matched a generally flatter appearance in Asian equities where Chinese property developers served as the biggest drag, raising further concerns about lacklustre Chinese demand for the metal used predominantly in plumbing and electrical applications. Still, the profit-taking pause to copper's surprisingly strong 2012 "risk-on" rally was seen as another opportunity to get long on a metal whose supply/demand fundamentals are widely expected to remain tight this year. "We are ... anticipating any other pullbacks in copper to be buying opportunities," said Erik Gebhard, analyst with Altavest Worldwide Trading in Mission Viejo, California. "Global central banks are still in an easing mentality ... kind of forcing a risk-on attitude. Over time, that is going to inflate asset values, with copper being one." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $75 to close at $8,500 a tonne -- just 2 percent away from a January peak at $8,679.50, its priciest level in four months. In New York, the key March COMEX contract fell 3.70 cents or 1 percent to settle at $3.8645 per lb, after dealing between $3.8280 and $3.9020. Copper fell in sympathy with the euro after a European Commission spokesman said Greece had gone beyond the deadline for finalizing talks on a second financing package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, adding that Athens needed urgently to take decisions. "The longer this Greek situation drags on, the more disruptive it is for the market," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. "They really need to sort it out; it was supposed to be solved two weeks ago. It is feeding through the markets, pushing the dollar up and commodities down." A meeting of Greek political leaders to discuss reforms under the package has been postponed by a day to Tuesday. The dollar is seen as a safe-haven asset while commodities such as metals are perceived as riskier and therefore generally sold if investors feel the global economic or financial picture is deteriorating. Looking at fundamentals, copper's supply base is poised to remain under constraint this year. The world's No. 1 copper producer, Chilean state giant Codelco, will struggle to match record 2011 copper output of 1.735 million tonnes, CEO Diego Hernandez said in the El Mercurio newspaper's Sunday edition. But concerns about demand growth remained unclear. "Fundamentals are quite weak, especially in China -- real demand is just not there," Standard Bank analyst Marc Ground said. "Perhaps the market is catching up to that idea." The physical market for copper in China was quiet on Monday, a trader based in Hong Kong said, as factories started to reopen this week after the Lunar New Year holidays. CHINESE DEMAND Signs in Chinese futures markets still pointed to slack spot market demand, with the front-month SHFE contract trading at a steep discount of 730 yuan to the most-active April contract, compared with a 660-yuan discount on Friday. "The degree of end demand pick-up post Chinese New Year will be key, but with manufacturing output still seemingly running ahead of consumption and the key property sector looking subdued, we believe the price may have to trade back towards $8,000 per tonne to attract interest," Macquarie analysts said in a note. In other metals, aluminium fell $25 to close at $2,222 a tonne. LME stocks rose 30,525 tonnes to hit a new record of 5.02 million tonnes, most of which is held in financing deals and unavailable to the market. Further supply-side pressure came from news that Rio Tinto Alcan will restart production at its 100,000-tonne Shawinigan aluminum smelter in Quebec, Canada. Metal Prices at 1841 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 386.25 -3.90 -1.00 343.60 12.41 LME Alum 2223.00 28.00 +1.28 2020.00 10.05 LME Cu 8500.00 -75.00 -0.87 7600.00 11.84 LME Lead 2180.00 -45.00 -2.02 2035.00 7.13 LME Nickel 21695.00 390.00 +1.83 18710.00 15.95 LME Tin 24500.00 100.00 +0.41 19200.00 27.60 LME Zinc 2130.00 -25.00 -1.16 1845.00 15.45 SHFE Alu 16215.00 25.00 +0.15 15845.00 2.34 SHFE Cu* 60530.00 710.00 +1.19 55360.00 9.34 SHFE Zin 16195.00 240.00 +1.50 14795.00 9.46 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07