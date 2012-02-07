* Copper pushed and pulled by Greek debt drama * LME copper inventories fall near 2-1/2-year low * SHFE-LME price spread widens, signaling weak China demand * Coming up: Chinese trade data on Thursday By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 London copper ended lower on Tuesday pressured by the Greek debt discussions, but the market turned higher in later electronic trade pulled by the rally in the euro amid expectations a Greek rescue deal will be completed soon. The after-hours rebound stalled and gains were trimmed after a meeting of Greek political leaders to discuss the 130-billion-euro bailout scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Wednesday. "Clearly this market want to hang its hat on a Greek stimulus, but if we continue to not have a resolution, at some point in time they're going to wonder whether these liquidity provisions will get drawn on," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader with Integrated Brokerage Services LLC in Chicago. Volumes picked up as copper bounced back and forth in reaction to the Greek debt drama. It initially jumped in late trade after a Greek official said the government is drafting an agreement on a bailout deal that will be put before political leaders for approval later in the day. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper eased $19 to close at $8,481 a tonne. After the close, the price bounced back to above $8,500 as risk sentiment improved after the Greek official's statement. In New York, the key March COMEX contract firmed 1.15 cents to settle at $3.8760 per lb, near the upper end of its $3,7940 to $3.8810 range. Volumes stood at a hefty 78,000 lots in late New York trade, nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. The Greek debt optimism helped to overshadow surprisingly weak German industrial output data for December and concerns about sluggish post-holiday purchases from top consumer China, which if prolonged, could disrupt copper's 2012 rally, analysts said. "We came in today and there were questions about whether or not this deal will get done. Now it looks like they are going to manage to roll over this first tranche of debt," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago. "For copper to keep going, we're going to need to see some Chinese buying ... I seriously doubt if the Chinese feel any need to chase price at the moment. If they do not come back into the market, this (rally) is not sustainable." SIGNS OF WEAKNESS A drop in LME inventories of copper to an almost 2-1/2 year low and a jump in cancelled warrants, material earmarked for delivery, especially in U.S. locations, pointed to a pick-up in demand from the United States. Rising copper stocks in sheds monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) , however, highlighted that demand was still weak in China, which consumes about 40 percent of the global supply. "The arbitrage ratio between SHFE and London went down further from an almost $100/T discount before the holiday to $400/T-plus at the time of writing this report," Macquarie analysts said in a research note. "It indicates lack of buying from Chinese consumers following the quick rally in copper prices as a result of muted demand response post the holiday, growing concern of further copper inventory build in China and the threat from increasing supply of secondary material from the domestic market following higher global copper prices." As the spread between copper prices on the Asian Exchange and the London-based exchange widened and the incentive to import LME metal into Asia has diminished, some Chinese copper smelters were considering exporting their refined stocks. Metal Prices at 1854 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 386.85 0.40 +0.10 343.60 12.59 LME Alum 2254.50 32.50 +1.46 2020.00 11.61 LME Cu 8480.00 -20.00 -0.24 7600.00 11.58 LME Lead 2186.00 5.00 +0.23 2035.00 7.42 LME Nickel 21775.00 80.00 +0.37 18710.00 16.38 LME Tin 25500.00 1000.00 +4.08 19200.00 32.81 LME Zinc 2119.00 -12.00 -0.56 1845.00 14.85 SHFE Alu 16145.00 -70.00 -0.43 15845.00 1.89 SHFE Cu* 60030.00 -500.00 -0.83 55360.00 8.44 SHFE Zin 16010.00 -185.00 -1.14 14795.00 8.21 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07