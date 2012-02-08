(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York
closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)
* China's supportive housing measures bolster copper demand
view
* Technical momentum could pave way for $4.25/lb copper
price
* Optimism toward Greek reform deal underpins advance
* Coming up: Chinese inflation data on Friday
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 8 Copper jumped more
than 1 percent to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday
after China's central bank pledged support for its property
market, a key demand outlet for the industrial metal from the
world's largest consumer.
In an effort to bolster its housing market, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday that banks
must provide loans to first-home buyers, the first clear call
from Beijing to support mortgage lending since starting a policy
tightening cycle to calm that market two years ago.
The statement encouraged copper bulls, who up until this
point had all but written off a Chinese demand revival following
its Lunar New Year given stronger international prices and
abundant domestic stockpiles.
"This might pull forward demand. We've heard nothing but
when it comes to their usage of copper for the last two months.
This could be the catalyst to push us higher ... above the $3.90
level," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset
allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.
Positive technical momentum, early strength in the euro
versus the dollar, and optimism Greece will be able to secure a
bailout package and avoid a disorderly default provided further
support, analysts said.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper firmed
$99 or about 1.2 percent to close at $8,640 a tonne.
In New York, the key March COMEX contract settled up
3.35 cents at $3.9095 per lb, after dealing between $3.8535 and
$3.9350.
Veteran trader Dennis Gartman said that after a recent phase
of consolidation between $3.78 and $3.90 per lb, copper's push
and hold above the $3.90 level could set the stage for an upside
objective toward $4.25 to $4.30 per lb in the months ahead.
Volumes raced higher to close in on 72,000 lots in late New
York business, up more than 45 percent from the 30-day average,
according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Copper has rallied almost 12 percent so far this year to
near a four-month high of $8,679.50 in London and $3.9380 in New
York, both hit on Jan. 27.
Base metal investors continued to monitor European
headlines, awaiting the outcome of yet another meeting of Greek
political leaders on painful reforms tied to Greece's second
bailout package.
The reforms, subject of marathon negotiations between Greece
and its creditors, aim at securing a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and
European Union to avoid an unruly default.
Markets will also be paying close attention to data out of
China for indications on the health of the world's largest
copper consumer, which accounted for around 40 percent of
refined copper demand last year.
China's imports of commodities including crude oil, copper
and iron ore likely fell in January as factories shut during the
Lunar New Year break, analysts said, cautioning that the outlook
for most industrial commodities was bleak.
POLICY SHIFT
China's focus is expected to shift from anti-inflationary
policies to pro-growth policies this year, a move that would
boost demand from industrial metals.
"Some of the economic slowdown in 2011 was deliberate,"
Natixis head of research Nic Brown said, speaking at a metals
risk conference in London.
"As inflation is peaking we should see a fundamental shift
of the developed world towards pro-growth policies."
In the medium term, copper prices will be supported by
continued supply tightness, which will be felt even more
strongly this year as a destocking phase in China should come to
an end, analysts at the conference said.
"Copper destocking from China's unreported warehouses last
year could have been as much as 900,000 tonnes," Brown said.
"If you take the destocking element away even a more
moderate growth will feel much stronger."
Natixis forecasts copper will be in a 270,000- to
280,000-tonne deficit this year as miners struggle to produce
enough red metal to meet demand, amid falling copper grades and
strike actions disrupting operations.
Metal Prices at 1844 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 390.05 2.45 +0.63 343.60 13.52
LME Alum 2253.00 -2.00 -0.09 2020.00 11.53
LME Cu 8580.00 99.00 +1.17 7600.00 12.89
LME Lead 2181.00 -5.00 -0.23 2035.00 7.17
LME Nickel 21500.00 -300.00 -1.38 18710.00 14.91
LME Tin 25400.00 -95.00 -0.37 19200.00 32.29
LME Zinc 2115.00 -5.00 -0.24 1845.00 14.63
SHFE Alu 16260.00 115.00 +0.71 15845.00 2.62
SHFE Cu* 61390.00 1360.00 +2.27 55360.00 10.89
SHFE Zin 16270.00 260.00 +1.62 14795.00 9.97
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane
Baird and bob Burgdorfer)