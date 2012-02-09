* Greek leaders clinch austerity deal, confirmed by * U.S. jobless claims drop more than expected, bodes well for metal use * China's inflation rises 4.5 pct year-on-year in January * Aluminium cancelled warrants at 24.55 pct of total stock (Recasts, updates prices, market activity; adds second byline, dateline, previously LONDON) By Carole Vaporean and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 Copper jumped on Thursday to levels unseen in nearly five-months, rallying with the euro as the dollar slid after Greece confirmed it had clinched a deal for emergency aid to help the country avoid a disorderly default. A stronger euro makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for European buyers. Reinforcing strong gains for copper and other base metals, the U.S. government reported a steep decline in the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $8,760 a tonne, up from a close of $8,580 on Wednesday, and remained very close to $8,765, its highest point this year and a level not seen since mid-September. COMEX March copper futures closed strong at $3.97.85 per lb, a 1.76 percent or 6.90 cents increase, after also reaching its highest since Sept. 16. The U.S. jobs data contributed to the view that U.S. economic growth should improve, bolstering demand for base metals down the road. "It's a two-pronged story on the macro side. First and foremost the Greek debt deal and secondly also more encouraging news on the labor side with the jobless claims number," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. He noted that nagging unemployment has been the U.S. economy's Achilles heal. "And, if consumers have jobs they'll buy cars, and other things that use metal.". Greek political leaders clinched a long-stalled deal by agreeing to harsh austerity measures and reforms required to secure a second international bailout in two years. European Union partners and the International Monetary Fund have been exasperated by a string of broken promises and weeks of wrangling over the terms of a bailout, with time running out to avoid a chaotic default. But Greece's new deal was confirmed by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and should pave the way for a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) aid package for the troubled country. Details were scarce and investors wondered whether it would be enough to secure the funds as well as what contribution the European Central Bank will offer in the restructuring of Greece's debt. "The important thing is that an agreement has been reached for Greece. This should support risk appetite in general. We've had a good run recently, so we might see some profit-taking," said Danske Bank analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen. He added: "In general the focus on Greece is now smaller. People are seeing stronger growth in the U.S. and seeing a China that is slowing, but not heading for a hard landing. So, in our view risk-on mode can continue." On the downside, data out overnight showed inflation in China spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5 percent in January, breaking a five-month softening trend and sparking worries that monetary easing might not occur soon. "The Chinese New Year has been cited by many as distorting the figures, which up until now had shown five consecutive months of steady declines. Last year, the Chinese New Year fell in February, so we would expect a commensurate increase in this year's February numbers before drawing any conclusions," Standard Bank said in a note. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. RIO TINTO In industry news, global miner Rio Tinto reported a 6 percent fall in second-half profit before $9.3 billion in writedowns mainly on its aluminium business, but appeased investors with a massive dividend hike. Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, will continue to consider acquisitions of copper smelters or product makers, its new CEO said. Aluminium ended up at $2,287 a tonne, from a close of $2,253 on Wednesday. Data from the LME showed the ratio of cancelled warrants to total stock for aluminium held in LME-registered warehouses rose to 24.55 percent, with large cancellations out of Vlissingen. "Aluminium has been the only base metal to rally this morning (but) over the past few days, open interest has continued to decline suggesting the market still seems wary about getting long just yet," said Standard Bank. Zinc, used in galvanising, closed up at $2,160 a tonne from $2,115, while tin ended flat at $25,400. Tin prices were cushioned by news that shipments out of top exporter Indonesia fell 27 percent on the year. Battery material lead ended at $2,222 a tonne from $2,181, and stainless steel ingredient nickel closed at $21,540 a tonne from $21,500. Metal Prices at 3:01 EDT (2001 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 397.45 6.50 +1.66 343.60 15.67 LME Alum 2289.00 36.00 +1.60 2020.00 13.32 LME Cu 8755.00 175.00 +2.04 7600.00 15.20 LME Lead 2222.00 41.00 +1.88 2035.00 9.19 LME Nickel 21505.00 5.00 +0.02 18710.00 14.94 LME Tin 25400.00 0.00 +0.00 19200.00 32.29 LME Zinc 2160.00 45.00 +2.13 1845.00 17.07 SHFE Alu 16180.00 -80.00 -0.49 15845.00 2.11 SHFE Cu* 61070.00 -320.00 -0.52 55360.00 10.31 SHFE Zin 16145.00 -125.00 -0.77 14795.00 9.12 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by David Gregorio)