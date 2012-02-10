* Copper slips 1 percent on the week * Losses drag prices down near 200-day moving average support * China Jan copper imports drop 18.7 pct on holiday * Indonesia bans exports of some unprocessed metals By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 Copper sustained its first weekly loss since early January on Friday, unravelling from the prior day's five-month peak, after another delay in negotiations for a Greek financial bailout package spurred a broader wave of risk aversion. Down 3 percent on the day, copper stood near the top of losers in the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, falling alongside weaker global equities and the euro, and ignoring a relatively healthy batch of Chinese import figures after Greece's bailout plan looked less clear. The leader of the smallest party in Prime Minister Lucas Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he could not vote in favor of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement Greece needs to avoid default in March. That uncertainty prompted a wave of profit taking in copper, dragging prices down near key moving average support and leaving some market analysts unsure about whether the profit-taking losses were just that, or the start of something much bigger. "We remain steadfastly bullish of copper and although copper prices are down this morning from yesterday's closing levels, they remain manifestly bullish with the trend clearly still 'from the lower left to the upper right,' Dennis Gartman said in the Friday edition of The Gartman Letter. But others analysts were less optimistic. "Recent resistance at $8,679 (per tonne or $3.94 per lb) has still not been taken out cleanly on a two-day closing basis, so the markets continue to look toppy to us," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at INTL FCStone. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper plunged $275 or 3.14 percent to end at $8,485 a tonne, falling back from Thursday's peak at $8,765 -- its highest since Sept. 16. In New York, the key COMEX copper contract sank 11.65 cents or 3 percent to settle at $3.8620 per lb, close to the bottom of its $3.8515 to $3.9785 session range. It hit a 5-month peak Thursday at $3.9895. Volumes picked up as investors cashed in on the red metal's recent run. More than 82,717 lots traded in late New York business, 67 percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. On Thursday, COMEX copper futures set a new volume record of 109,426 contracts. Friday's losses pulled both London and New York copper futures down to within a hair of a key line of support at their respective 200-day moving averages. "If we get a close below the 200-day moving average, and see it hold there and even go below $3.80, maybe this will be a bigger correction that could get us into the mid $3's," said Craig Ross, vice president of ApexFutures.com in Chicago. "But for right now, we do not see this as being too significant and hurting the bulls too much, just yet." Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith agreed, forecasting a $9,000 copper price in the weeks ahead. Data showing an 18.7 percent drop in Chinese copper imports in January from December failed to stir up market concerns about demand from the world's largest consumer. With many factories shut during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January, the drop was in line with market expectations, and volumes at more than 400,000 tonnes still signaled healthy demand. The metals market is also moving into a seasonally strong period, as the end of the northern hemisphere winter approaches and construction restarts in the spring. Copper is used widely in construction. STOCKS Copper stocks held in the warehouses monitored by the LME, closely watched by investors to determine the health of copper demand and by proxy the global economy, have dropped by 10 percent since 2011 to 2.5 year lows. Data on Friday showed copper stocks fell a further 850 tonnes to bring inventories to 312,750 tonnes. "Overall sentiment has improved and further near-term price gains seem likely," Credit Suisse said in a research note. "However, for these gains to be sustainable, we would also need to see Chinese buyers return to the market." In other metals, tin ended down $355 or 1.4 percent at $25,045 a tonne. Indonesia, the world's top tin exporter, said it will ban outbound shipments of some unprocessed metals, including copper, nickel, tin, bauxite and zinc, from 2014.