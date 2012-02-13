* China, London copper price spreads signal slack spot
demand
* Money managers added to bullish copper bets last week
* Coming Up: President Obama to submit 2013 budget proposal
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Feb 13 Copper prices rose on
Monday as the euro edged up after Greece's parliament approved
austerity measures to secure a much-needed bailout, though
worries over slack demand in China limited gains.
Benchmark three-month copper contracts on the London Metal
Exchange rose 0.47 percent to $8,525 a tonne by 0956 GMT
from $8,485, clawing back some losses from the previous session,
when prices fell 3 percent for the first time since early
January.
Copper has rallied 12 percent so far this year and last week
hit its highest level in nearly five months at $8,765 before
giving back gains.
Greece came one step closer to avoiding default on Monday,
though hurdles remain, with Europe still waiting for Athens to
explain how 325 million euros of this year's budget cuts will be
achieved before it agrees to the bailout Wednesday.
The euro rose versus the dollar Monday, edging near a
two-month high hit last week, and making dollar-priced metals
cheaper for European or non-U.S. investors.
"Avoiding default is positive, it's breathing space, but
this issue is going to keep on arising every time Greece has to
roll over its debt, Greece is essentially verging on
bankruptcy," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.
"There's still a sense that the copper rally has been
overdone. China hasn't been buying, total global exchange stocks
have actually risen since beginning of December and Chinese
premiums have been softening over the last month and a half."
China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for
about 40 percent of total consumption.
Shanghai copper stocks have shot up since early December to
1.5-year highs, making the drawdown in LME copper stocks to
2.5-year lows look a lot less bullish.
Also, the ShFE copper futures curve signals a lack of spot
appetite for metal, with front-month prices trading well below
third-month prices since early January, having traded at a
premium for most of the second half last year.
QUICK RALLY
"This quick rally of copper on the LME over the past months
has overshot fundamentals and there could be a risk of price
correction from this level by around 8-10 percent before the
Chinese come back," said Macquarie analysts in a note.
"We need a lower copper price to incentivize Chinese buying
or a significant pick-up of the construction market from recent
lows, which seems unlikely in the near term."
Some U.S. fund managers, however, continued to buy copper.
Money managers in gold, silver and copper futures and options
raised their net long positions in the week of Feb. 7, as
investor interest in the three metals continued to recover after
a recent disappointing performance.
But Citigroup's Wilson said the lack of momentum in prices
last week could signal that the upward trend is set to stall or
reverse, given the recent rally in copper has been largely
technical, spurred by mathematically modelled funds.
In other metals traded, aluminium, used in transport
and packaging, rose 0.67 percent to $2,258 a tonne from $2,243,
with LME stocks up by 36,825 tonnes to a new record of 5.064
million tonnes.
Top aluminium producer RUSAL Plc said on Monday it
expects more companies to cut aluminium output this year, with
China accounting for about a third of global cuts, but still
forecast that global output would top demand.
Excess capacity in aluminium smelting will drag on for years
to come, even while losses weigh on producers, as political
pressures in China and Russia to keep jobs and push
self-sufficiency prevent or delay plant closures.
Soldering metal tin rose to $25,400 a tonne from
$25,045, zinc, used in galvanizing rose to $2,092 from
$2,077, battery material lead rose to $2,158 from
$2,135, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel rose to
$20,936 from $20,705.