SHANGHAI, Feb 14 London copper steadied on
Tuesday after a two-session losing streak, as investors
cautiously welcomed Greece's approval of harsh austerity
measures, but traders noted little buying from top consumer
China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.15 percent to trade at $8,437.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT,
paring losses from the previous session. Prices remain within
reach of near 5-month peaks of $8,765 a tonne reached last week.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.79 percent to 60,290 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in
persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy
even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts,
provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens.
* Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the
triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while
it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Malta.
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have approved
plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the Escondida mine in
Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, where BHP said on
Tuesday the ore reserve estimate has been increased by 25
percent.
* Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday
it will restart copper mining at its Pinto Valley operation in
the United States at the end of 2012. =
MARKETS NEWS
* Shares and the euro slipped on Tuesday, as initial relief
over Greece's approval of harsh austerity measures in exchange
for crucial aid gave way to doubts about Athens' ability to
pursue the reforms, with social unrest intensifying.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 GMT - German Zew Survey for February
1000 GMT - EZ Industrial Output for December
1330 GMT - U.S. Retail Sales for January
1345 GMT - Federal Reserve Bank Of Philadelphia President
Plosser Speaks
1500 GMT - U.S. Business Inventories for December
1500 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0102 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8437.50 12.50 +0.15 11.02
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60290 -480 -0.79 8.91
HG COPPER MAR2 384.00 0.05 +0.01 11.76
LME Alum 2221.00 10.00 +0.45 9.95
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16260 -30 -0.18 2.62
LME Zinc 2078.00 3.00 +0.14 12.63
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15900 -95 -0.59 7.47
LME Nickel 20660.00 110.00 +0.54 10.42
LME Lead 2125.00 10.00 +0.47 4.42
SHFE PB FUT 15995.00 -95.00 -0.59 4.65
LME Tin 24920.00 -80.00 -0.32 29.79
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2085
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan)
