SHANGHAI, Feb 14 London copper steadied on Tuesday after a two-session losing streak, as investors cautiously welcomed Greece's approval of harsh austerity measures, but traders noted little buying from top consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.15 percent to trade at $8,437.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. Prices remain within reach of near 5-month peaks of $8,765 a tonne reached last week. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.79 percent to 60,290 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens. * Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. * BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, where BHP said on Tuesday the ore reserve estimate has been increased by 25 percent. * Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will restart copper mining at its Pinto Valley operation in the United States at the end of 2012. = * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or DATA/EVENTS 1000 GMT - German Zew Survey for February 1000 GMT - EZ Industrial Output for December 1330 GMT - U.S. Retail Sales for January 1345 GMT - Federal Reserve Bank Of Philadelphia President Plosser Speaks 1500 GMT - U.S. Business Inventories for December 1500 GMT - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies. PRICES Base metals prices at 0102 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8437.50 12.50 +0.15 11.02 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60290 -480 -0.79 8.91 HG COPPER MAR2 384.00 0.05 +0.01 11.76 LME Alum 2221.00 10.00 +0.45 9.95 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16260 -30 -0.18 2.62 LME Zinc 2078.00 3.00 +0.14 12.63 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15900 -95 -0.59 7.47 LME Nickel 20660.00 110.00 +0.54 10.42 LME Lead 2125.00 10.00 +0.47 4.42 SHFE PB FUT 15995.00 -95.00 -0.59 4.65 LME Tin 24920.00 -80.00 -0.32 29.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2085 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan)