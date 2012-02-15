By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 15 London copper opened almost unchanged on Wednesday after falling for three sessions as markets waited for Greece to take the final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default, while interest from top consumer China remained soft. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,427.25 a tonne by 0118 GMT, up 0.15 percent. Copper posted a third straight session of losses on Tuesday and has been falling since it hit a five-month high of $8,765 a tonne last week. However, it is still up more than 10 percent so far this year. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 0.43 percent at 60,340 yuan a tonne. * Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. * U.S. retail sales picked up last month after a sluggish December, providing a firm foundation for the economy's recovery. * ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, swung to a surprise loss in the last quarter of 2011 on the back of asset writedowns, costs in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis, which hit prices. * Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third largest iron ore miner, nearly tripled its half-year net profit but cut its production guidance for the quarter because of disruptions caused by cyclones. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises. * The dollar held chunky gains chalked up overnight in Asia on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset-buying program the day before and with the euro hurt by more bad news from the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS 0630 - France Q4 GDP 0900 - Italy Q4 GDP 0700 - Germany GDP flash Q4 1000 - Euro Zone Eurostat Trade Balance for December 1000 - Euro Zone GDP Q4 Flash Estimate 1330 - New York Fed Empire State Survey for February 1415 - U.S. Industrial Production and Cap Use for January 1415 - Federal Reserve Bank Of Dallas President Fisher Speaks 1500 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies, 1900 - FOMC Minutes PRICES Base metals prices at 0118 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8427.25 12.25 +0.15 10.88 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60340 260 +0.43 9.00 HG COPPER MAR2 383.05 1.60 +0.42 11.48 LME Alum 2225.00 10.00 +0.45 10.15 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16235 20 +0.12 2.46 LME Zinc 2053.00 21.00 +1.03 11.27 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15975 40 +0.25 7.98 LME Nickel 20250.00 100.00 +0.50 8.23 LME Lead 2092.00 17.50 +0.84 2.80 SHFE PB FUT 15915.00 45.00 +0.28 4.12 LME Tin 24350.00 0.00 +0.00 26.82 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1972 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)