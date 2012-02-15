(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds trader comments, details) * Greek drama, China demand worry weigh on copper * Copper prices could fall to $7,500/T by quarter's end * Zinc miners aiming for drop in 2012 benchmark TC/RCs * Coming up: U.S. housing starts data on Thursday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 Copper fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, pressured by a "risk-off" response to news that euro zone finance officials could delay Greece's second bailout package. The selling dragged values further away from last week's five-month peak near $8,800 per tonne and $4 per lb -- stiff levels of resistance that will likely continue to hold as long as Chinese buyers remain silent and European debt issues stay in the headlines. As a result, demand prospects remain unclear for the industrial metal used in everything from pipes and plumbing in housing to electrical wiring for power transmission. "I think we are at or near the top end of the likely trading range for the foreseeable future," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $45 to close at $8,370 a tonne. Prices could fall to $7,500 by the end of this quarter as chart patterns begin to show signs of weakness. In New York, the key COMEX March contract ended down 1.30 cents at $3.8015 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.79 to $3.8725 session range. Copper fell in lock-step with equities after euro zone sources said officials were considering delaying parts or even all of the second bailout program for Greece - possibly until after the country holds elections in April. "In the short-term the outlook for copper is weak; with this continuous stop-and-go with the Greek debt issue I wonder how the market can still stay quite supported," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at metals consultancy T-Commodity. "Fundamental support is also lacking from China: demand is not great and premiums are softening. I expect copper will fall about 5 percent by the end of this month." Reflecting weaker demand for copper, the World Bureau of Metal Statistics said on Wednesday that the global copper market was in a surplus of 69,100 tonnes last year versus a deficit of 175,000 tonnes in 2010. Concerns about the outlook for growth in the euro zone lingered as data showed output in the region shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, as forecast, and will flirt with a mild recession under the weight of the sovereign debt crisis. But countering Europe's troubles and perhaps limiting further downside in the metals was another set of relatively healthy U.S. data showing a solid rise in manufacturing output and optimism among home builders near a five-year high. Further support stemmed from China's central bank governor, who said the country would play a bigger role in solving Europe's problems and would continue to invest in euro zone government debt, while calling on Europeans to produce more attractive investment products for China. CHINA DEMAND Chinese copper demand has yet to pick up after the country's week-long Lunar New Year holiday late in January, in part due to lower order visibility on products for export to debt-laden Western economies. Even so, copper prices are up more than 11 percent so far this year. "Generally speaking, the increase in metal prices since the beginning of the year would appear excessive - virtually all metals have seen two-digit growth rates so far - so a correction would not surprise us," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. In January, China's total copper imports were 18.7 percent lower compared with a record high of 508,942 tonnes in December, as public holidays slowed trade. Refined copper imports for January will be announced next week. China is likely to import less refined copper from the spot market in February and March due to plentiful stocks and weak demand, which are also weighing on Shanghai prices, industry sources said earlier this week. In other metals, aluminium closed down $15 at $2,200 a tonne, after LME-registered warehouse stocks rose to a new record of 5,121,300 tonnes, with 11,025 tonnes of the metal going into warehouses in Vlissingen. Zinc shed $20 to finish at $2,012 a tonne, with market participants awaiting the outcome of benchmark 2012 treatment and refining charge (TC/RC) negotiations, which could result in a fall from 2011 levels. Metal Prices at 1916 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 379.60 -1.85 -0.48 343.60 10.48 LME Alum 2200.00 -15.00 -0.68 2020.00 8.91 LME Cu 8370.00 -45.00 -0.53 7600.00 10.13 LME Lead 2062.00 -12.50 -0.60 2035.00 1.33 LME Nickel 20070.00 -80.00 -0.40 18710.00 7.27 LME Tin 24590.00 240.00 +0.99 19200.00 28.07 LME Zinc 2010.00 -22.00 -1.08 1845.00 8.94 SHFE Alu 16220.00 5.00 +0.03 15845.00 2.37 SHFE Cu* 60430.00 350.00 +0.58 55360.00 9.16 SHFE Zin 15945.00 10.00 +0.06 14795.00 7.77 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey and Jim Marshall)