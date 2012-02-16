(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates prices) * Copper falls to 3-week low; eyes support at $8,280/T * Losses reversed late as euro, equities rally * Markets await Greek bailout, now seen on Monday * Coming up: Shanghai metals inventory data Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 16 Copper fell to a three-week low on Thursday as delays in securing a crucial bailout package for Greece and sluggish Chinese physical purchases continued to undermine sentiment, setting the red metal up for its biggest weekly loss in two months. While down for a fifth straight day, copper's losses were trimmed later in the session and tip-toed into positive territory with the help of a rebounding euro versus the dollar and an extended rally in equities tied to signs of an improving U.S. economy and optimism for a Greek bailout agreement early next week. "It's been off the better part of the last week, but in the scheme of things it's still in and around the neighborhood of its 200-day moving average ... for a month already," said Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist of New York-based Merlin Securities. "Right now you give it a short-term bias to the downside, but I don't think it will materially break down." London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper broke down through a key technical level on its way to a session trough at $8,205 a tonne, its cheapest price since Jan. 23, before cutting losses late to end with a $70 loss at $8,300. In late electronic business, copper pushed back up above $8,370. Still vulnerable to bouts of profit taking following its surprisingly strong start to the year, analysts said prices of the metal could correct further toward $7,500. "On copper we are neutral. We think there are better opportunities, particularly in the precious metals area as well as in some of the energy commodities ... those are areas we prefer, but if (copper) went down another 10 to 15 percent, we'd probably get interested again," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of the TEAM Asset Strategy Fund. In New York, the key COMEX March contract fell 1.05 cents to settle at $3.7910 per lb, after dealing from a three-week low at $3.7275 to $3.8125. Volumes crossed 70,000 lots in late New York business, up more than 20 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Copper continued to be pushed and pulled with headlines out of Europe, pushing higher in late after hours trade after a euro zone official said EU leaders were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout for Greece that is needed to avoid a chaotic debt default. "What this means for metals is more to do with how it affects China and America. America has a fragile economic recovery and it (the Greek debt crisis) is hurting Chinese exports to the euro zone. I think copper could dip to $8,000 or $7,900, depending how long people are willing to take profits," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov. Sentiment also received a boost from another set of relatively good U.S. data showing initial claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped last week to a near four-year low and housing starts climbed in January. "From a fundamental perspective, the copper market is very tight, but if the (euro zone) crisis deepens, it will impact global growth and developing countries' consumption of raw materials," said Caroline Bain, an economist with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Adding to those growth concerns, Moody's warned it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system. CHINA DEMAND UNCERTAINTY Concerns also lingered in the metals market about the demand outlook for top copper consumer China, which has yet to pick up after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday late in January, in part due to lower order visibility on products for export to debt-laden Western economies. "There are concerns about Chinese demand, the closed arbitrage window and lower January imports, but that overstates the situation because the Lunar New Year fell earlier this year," said Matt Fusarelli of Australia-based consultancy AME Group. "We're still quite bullish on copper prices, expecting around $4 a lb ($8,818 a tonne) in the second quarter." Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to its lowest level in nearly a decade on sinking ore grades and a two-week strike, the mine said late on Wednesday. In other metals, nickel futures shed $175 to end at $19,900 a tonne. The global nickel market was in a supply surplus by 17,000 tonnes last year, the latest monthly bulletin from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed. Metal Prices at 1913 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 380.40 0.25 +0.07 343.60 10.71 LME Alum 2160.00 -40.00 -1.82 2020.00 6.93 LME Cu 8295.00 -75.00 -0.90 7600.00 9.14 LME Lead 2014.00 -48.00 -2.33 2035.00 -1.03 LME Nickel 19875.00 -200.00 -1.00 18710.00 6.23 LME Tin 24005.00 -590.00 -2.40 19200.00 25.03 LME Zinc 1978.00 -34.00 -1.69 1845.00 7.21 SHFE Alu 16125.00 -95.00 -0.59 15845.00 1.77 SHFE Cu* 59210.00 -1220.00 -2.02 55360.00 6.95 SHFE Zin 15605.00 -340.00 -2.13 14795.00 5.47 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel and Melanie Burton; editing by William Hardy and Jim Marshall)