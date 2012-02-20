By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 London copper rallied on
Monday after a policy easing in top metals consumer China and
expectations that a bailout fund would be signed off for Greece
raised the allure of risky assets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rallied 2.46 percent to $8,375.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session. Copper sustained its biggest
weekly loss in nine weeks last week, to end nearly 7 percent
below a 5-month peak near $8,800 a tonne hit on Feb. 10.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.54 percent to 60,070 yuan
($9,500) a tonne
* China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks
must hold in reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by
an estimated 350-400 billion yuan ($55.6-$63.5 billion) in a bid
to crank up credit creation as the world's second-biggest
economy faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.
* Several thousand Greeks demonstrated on Sunday against
punishing austerity measures to reduce the country's debt, on
the eve of make-or-break talks in Brussels on a 130-billion-euro
($171 billion) bailout to avert bankruptcy.
* Iran has stopped selling crude to British and French
companies, the oil ministry said on Sunday, in a retaliatory
measure against fresh EU sanctions on the Islamic state's
lifeblood, oil.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen fell to six-month lows on the greenback on Monday,
while commodity currencies jumped after China's central bank
joined other major counterparts globally in stimulating growth.
* Markets jumped on Monday as policy easing by China and
prospects for Greece to clinch a second bailout fund buoyed
investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude up
nearly $2 a barrel and Asian shares up nearly 1 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
U.S. on holiday
0900 - Italy Industrial Orders/Sales for December
1600 - Eurogroup Meeting, Brussels
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0109 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8375.75 200.75 +2.46 10.21
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60070 320 +0.54 8.51
HG COPPER MAR2 380.30 9.50 +2.56 10.68
LME Alum 2189.00 25.00 +1.16 8.37
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16190 15 +0.09 2.18
LME Zinc 2001.00 56.00 +2.88 8.46
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15705 130 +0.83 6.15
LME Nickel 19950.00 300.00 +1.53 6.63
LME Lead 2066.75 21.75 +1.06 1.56
SHFE PB FUT 15750.00 150.00 +0.96 3.04
LME Tin 23700.00 225.00 +0.96 23.44
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1653
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)