* China Feb new export orders fall, PMI still below 50 -HSBC
* Euro zone PMIs suggest region may slide back to recession
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 22 Copper eased on Wednesday, paring the
previous session's sharp gains, with confidence rattled by weak export and
manufacturing data from top consumer China and uncertainty over Greece's ability
to implement tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,435
a tonne in official rings, from Tuesday's close of $8,449 a tonne .
Copper has gained more than 11 percent this year, partly buoyed by hopes
demand from China - which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper - would pick
up after the Lunar New Year in January. But demand from the commodity consuming
giant has remained slack, raising worry that prices could retreat sharply.
Highlighting those concerns was preliminary data showing China's new export
orders shrank in February, compared with expectations for a pick up after the
holidays and a worrying sign of the impact of the euro area debt crisis.
"The market has come off a bit after the manufacturing data and the fact
that China has cut the reserve ratio suggests they are very concerned about the
effects of the European debt crisis," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey
Kryuchenkov.
"We need to see whether a proper resolution has been found for Greece and
then the focus will shift on other countries such as Italy, Portugal and
Spain... It will take some time to see how it goes," Kryuchenkov added.
While Greece's 130-billion euros financing deal helped ease fears of an
immediate default, the country's economic outlook remained anything but rosy, a
problem that could yet derail its efforts to meet tough cost-cutting measures.
Adding to downbeat sentiment, the euro zone's service sector shrank
unexpectedly this month, reviving fears that the economy risks sinking into
recession, a business survey showed.
Goldman Sachs said it was lowering its 12-month commodity returns forecast
to 12 percent from 15 percent, saying key commodities had rallied substantially
heading into 2012.
"However, these returns continue to justify an overweight allocation to
commodities relative to other assets in a standard portfolio," analysts at
Goldman Sachs said.
IMPORTS SEEN WEAK
Highlighting thin demand in China, copper stocks in Shanghai warehouses hit
their highest level in nearly a decade last week and analysts warned the
country's imports were likely to remain weak until March.
"Copper prices are likely to remain rangebound in the short term, before we
see any improvement in demand," said a Shanghai-based trader.
"But in the medium term, copper has a chance to break higher, with seasonal
demand picking up and liquidity in China increasing."
The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, resumed mining operations
after halting them following the death of a worker, a spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
Expectations of a global copper production deficit supported prices but it
was unclear when demand will rise, Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest
copper producer, said.
Aluminium finished at $2,280 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $2,255
a tonne.
Rio Tinto Alcan is asking Japanese buyers to increase the premium
they pay on primary aluminium shipments to $132 per tonne for the April-June
quarter, two sources involved in informal talks between the two sides said on
Wednesday.
Zinc, closed at $2,067 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $2,028 while
lead ended at $2,148.50 from $2,117 a tonne.
Tin, finished at $24,050 from Tuesday's close of $24,190 while
nickel closed at $20,100 from $20,230.
Metal Prices at 1722 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 383.00 -0.65 -0.17 444.70 -13.87
LME Alum 2279.25 24.25 +1.08 2470.00 -7.72
LME Cu 8444.25 -4.75 -0.06 9600.00 -12.04
LME Lead 2142.50 25.50 +1.20 2550.00 -15.98
LME Nickel 20131.00 -99.00 -0.49 24750.00 -18.66
LME Tin 24001.00 -189.00 -0.78 26900.00 -10.78
LME Zinc 2064.00 36.00 +1.78 2454.00 -15.89
SHFE Alu 16250.00 70.00 +0.43 16840.00 -3.50
SHFE Cu* 60490.00 440.00 +0.73 71850.00 -15.81
SHFE Zin 15825.00 45.00 +0.29 19475.00 -18.74
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07