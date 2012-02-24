* Copper jumps over 4 percent on the week
* Cash to three-month copper soars to $28 premium
* Concerns linger about demand outlook from China
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 Copper posted its biggest weekly
gain in a month on Friday, backed by rallying euro versus the dollar and another
round of upbeat economic data from the United States that suggested its recovery
was on a healthier track at the start of the year.
Volumes picked up as investors stepped up their purchases and helped lift
copper back up above its 200-day moving average, a key line of technical defense
that has acted as both a downside area of support and an upside barrier for
market participants for the better part of the month.
But whether or not copper prices will be able to sustain this rally next
week remained unclear, given the growing threats of recession in the euro zone
economy and sustained sluggishness from Chinese buyers.
Key manufacturing data from China next week should provide further clues
into the depth of demand from Asia, whose purchases have mostly disappointed in
the weeks following their Lunar New Year holiday.
Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto,
said a stronger figure could provide some price support, but some growing macro
uncertainties tied to the recent spike in crude oil prices could begin to weigh.
"The one uncertainty we see is oil. While commodities do run together, if
oil goes up to levels that start to trigger recession fears, that's going to
pull on the base metals," he said.
Brent crude futures rose to a fresh nine-month high after the United
Nation's nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium
enrichment, a development seen likely to further raise tensions between Tehran
and the West.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper climbed $140.50 to end
at $8,530.50, its strongest level on a closing basis since Feb. 9, when it
closed at $8,760 after touching a multi-month peak at $8,765.
For the week, it is up more than 4 percent, its biggest gain since the last
week of January.
In New York, the March COMEX contract jumped 5.70 cents or 1.5
percent to settle at $3.8630 per lb, after dealing between $3.7825 and $3.8825.
Volumes surged to more than a quarter above their 30-day average, above
87,000 lots in late New York trade, after brighter U.S. economic signals,
particularly from the housing sector, stirred up demand hopes for the metal
which is used in everything from piping and tubing to electrical wiring.
A drop in new U.S. home sales in January failed to sway copper bulls, many
of whom focused on upward revisions to the prior months' data and a drop in the
supply of properties on the market.
"More housing being built, more demand for copper," CIBC's Buchanan said.
CHINA INFLUENCE
But any upward adjustment in copper demand from the U.S. will continue to be
overshadowed by China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper.
"There is a lot of anticipation of imminent demand from China. It's not
clear yet that there has been any pickup in demand since the end of the new
year, which is troubling," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at
Natixis.
Underscoring weak Chinese physical demand, stocks in Shanghai warehouses hit
their highest level in nearly a decade last week, and dropped by just more than
1,000 tonnes to 216,086 tonnes this week.
But the LME copper market is reflecting a lack of nearby supply, with cash
copper soaring to a $28 premium against three-month prices, from a $15 discount
last week - its biggest move in a year. .
"It strikes me as the market anticipating some sort of shortage. We expect
there to be substantial deficit in the copper market this year, in the region of
280,000 tonnes. The only reason you didn't see that kind of deficit last year is
because there was substantial destocking in China," Brown said.
"It will be interesting to see how any kind of anticipation of physical
shortages by the LME market will square with what the reality is on the ground
in China where it does not look like there is any strength in demand just yet."
Traders questioned whether the tightness was a bullish indicator or a result
of technical factors such as short covering, given the lack of demand from
China.
EURO GAINS
The euro extended a surge to 10-week highs against the dollar due to
better-than-expected German data on Thursday which led investors to close some
bets on losses for the single currency.
A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders
of other currencies.
"Looking ahead, attention will be directed to the G20 summit this weekend
and no doubt, the European economic situation will feature heavily at the
conference," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Metal Prices at 1912 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 386.50 5.90 +1.55 343.60 12.49
LME Alum 2327.00 47.00 +2.06 2020.00 15.20
LME Cu 8530.50 140.50 +1.67 7600.00 12.24
LME Lead 2208.00 43.00 +1.99 2035.00 8.50
LME Nickel 20175.00 175.00 +0.88 18710.00 7.83
LME Tin 23850.00 -345.00 -1.43 19200.00 24.22
LME Zinc 2079.00 31.00 +1.51 1845.00 12.68
SHFE Alu 16160.00 -65.00 -0.40 15845.00 1.99
SHFE Cu* 59620.00 -800.00 -1.32 55360.00 7.70
SHFE Zin 15805.00 -60.00 -0.38 14795.00 6.83
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07