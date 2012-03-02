* Prices ease in line with equity and currency markets * Shanghai copper stocks highest in nearly a decade * Copper ends week higher By Josephine Mason and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON March 2 Copper prices fell on Friday easing from the previous day's gains and pressured by weakness in equities and the euro and by concerns the surplus in China will put pressure on the market. The lower market was on light volume. While the market has been rattled by China, the world's largest consumer of copper, the red metal managed to end the week higher for a second consecutive week, largely on the back of Thursday's gain in excess of 1 percent. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,580 a tonne, down 0.60 percent from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne. The metal earlier hit a session high of $8,670 a tonne, not far from the year's peak of $8,765 reached in early February, although volumes were thin going into the weekend. In New York, the active May COMEX contract eased 3 cents to settle at $3.903 per lb, down from $3.9315 per lb on Thursday, with only 39,000 lots traded so far on the day, well below average levels. Copper was also tracking a weaker euro versus the dollar, hurt by lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, and broader equity markets. Prices ended the week up almost 1 percent from last Friday and are still up more than 13 percent since the start of the year. But the conditions that have propelled copper higher for the first eight weeks of the year may be coming to an end, particularly with the market focusing on excess metal in China - which accounts for 40 percent of the world's usage. Fears have increased steadily through the week about surplus stock sitting in China, with physical traders reporting pressure on premiums there and data released on Friday confirming that. Inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.5 percent to 221,487 tonnes, the highest since August 2002. Chinese premiums have halved in value to between $60-$80 per tonne since the start of the year, but one London-based physical trader told Reuters he bought Grade A copper in Shanghai bonded warehouses on Thursday for as little as $35 per tonne, almost half the $60 per tonne he paid for the same grade on the same basis last week. "Lower physical premia combined with rising stock levels point to some moderation in base metal imports in early 2012. These conflicting forces mean that the start-of-the-year rally in LME prices has run out of steam," said Barclays Capital analysts in a note. Analysts said the direction for the weeks ahead will be driven by macroeconomic data but investors will look for signs of any increase in copper demand from China which might eat into some of the surplus material washing around the market. "They are now waiting for China's economic data and copper import data for more clues, but today the dollar is putting a peg on the uptrend we have seen in the last few days," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. ARBITRAGE CLOSED Hopes of fresh buying following the New Year week-long holiday are evaporating fast, with the arbitrage between LME and Shanghai remaining firmly shut. Merchants built up stocks betting that London prices would fall after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and create an arbitrage opportunity to sell at a profit against Shanghai prices, but the window remains firmly shut, leaving them long the material. The cash-to-three-month backwardation, with nearby prices higher than forward on the LME, are hurting them even more, traders said. With the arbitrage window staying shut, giving the Chinese no incentive to import copper, and liquidity still tight, Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong said China's imports of refined copper may drop to around 250,000 tonnes in February and possibly stay around that level for the rest of the first half of the year. "Growing inventories in Shanghai have probably something to do with the Chinese New Year holiday, but this still shows that China imported more material than it actually needed in the last few months and this might lead to lower imports in the next few months," Briesemann said. Meanwhile, copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the LME fell to a 2-1/2 year low of 289,000 tonnes, down 3,250 tonnes, with the ratio of cancelled warrants to total stocks at 34.31 percent, with most of the tonnage in U.S. locations. Traders continued to watch the rise in cancelled warrants in St Louis and falling stocks in New Orleans, with some speculating the material is being moved between warehouses while others suggested it may be shipped to customers in South East Asia. In other metals, aluminium closed at $2,328, from Thursday's close of $2,353 a tonne. Zinc ended at $2,119 from Thursday's close of $2,105 a tonne while lead finished at $2,183 from $2,163 a tonne. Tin finished at $23,725 from a close of $23,775 and nickel closed at $19,450 from $19,500. Metal Prices at 1927 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 390.70 -2.10 -0.53 343.60 13.71 LME Alum 2327.50 -25.50 -1.08 2020.00 15.22 LME Cu 8580.00 -50.00 -0.58 7600.00 12.89 LME Lead 2183.00 20.00 +0.92 2035.00 7.27 LME Nickel 19470.00 -30.00 -0.15 18710.00 4.06 LME Tin 23720.00 -55.00 -0.23 19200.00 23.54 LME Zinc 2119.00 14.00 +0.67 1845.00 14.85 SHFE Alu 16270.00 75.00 +0.46 15845.00 2.68 SHFE Cu* 61330.00 1040.00 +1.72 55360.00 10.78 SHFE Zin 16075.00 185.00 +1.16 14795.00 8.65 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07