* Copper sinks after China targets 2012 GDP growth at 7.5 pct
* Copper losses hold at 200-day moving average
* U.S. service sector growth picks up in Feb
By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 Copper lost more than 1 percent
of its value on Monday after China announced its lowest annual growth
target in eight years, sparking demand concerns from the world's largest buyer
of industrial metals.
Speaking at the annual session of China's National People's Congress (NPC),
Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent from the
longstanding 8 percent annual goal to give the economy more room to slow down if
needed while the government carries out promised economic and welfare reforms
ahead of a looming leadership transition.
"That's obviously going to throttle back some of their copper needs, to a
certain degree," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St.
Paul, Minnesota.
Volumes were thin as investors digested and weighed China's lowered growth
outlook and the growing threat of recession in Europe against another solid
round of data from the United States that continued to reflect healthier growth
prospects in the world's largest economy.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $75 to close at
$8,505 a tonne. Losses mounted after the close, dragging prices down below
$8,500.
In New York, the key May COMEX contract fell 4.35 cents or 1.1
percent to settle at $3.8595 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.8355 to $3.9325
session range.
Volumes stood near 46,500 lots in late New York business, down by more than
a third from the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Copper bears pounced on the lowered China growth outlook, dragging prices
down to a key line of technical support that had previously attracted strong
buyer interest in late February, noted Michael Matousek, senior trader for U.S.
Global Investors Inc.
"Looking at that one day where people piled back in tells me there is a
buyer out there with some deep pockets," he said.
"There is less risk to the upside, especially with the better economic
numbers."
Growth in the vast U.S. services sector quickened in February to its fastest
pace in a year, suggesting the American economy continued to improve even as
Europe edged back toward recession.
A sharp downturn among Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro
zone's private sector back into decline last month, dashing hopes the region
would avoid another recession, a survey showed on Monday.
But money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators raised
their bullish bets in copper by 2,358 lots to 15,618 contracts in the week to
Feb. 28, as the price of the red metal rose.
"It will be important for the sector to get some confirmation that the
economic recovery continues. In this context, all eyes will be on U.S. non-farm
payrolls this Friday," said Credit Suisse in a note.
OPTIMISTISM
Other analysts said that rising copper stockpiles in China suggested
importers were positioning themselves for a recovery in demand rather than being
an indication of sluggish consumption.
"We don't see further big increases in Shanghai copper stocks, because we're
now coming into peak consumption season in China," said Matt Fusarelli, an
analyst at AME Group.
"We see structural tightness in the market, we see improving consumption,
not only in China but also in the West. The United States will add to copper
demand, and we see stabilisation in Europe," he said.
Recent data has showcased improvements in the U.S. housing and labour
markets, spurring expectations of increased U.S. demand for copper.
The Chinese economy has also been showing signs of recovery. China's
services sector ran at its fastest pace in four months in February, although
well below its long-term trend, with an uptick in new business growth to an
eight-month high, according to HSBC's survey of purchasing managers.
Aluminium closed down $38 at $2,290 a tonne. It remained supported
by smelter closures, although as LME stocks data showed, it is still in chronic
oversupply.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) and U.S.-based Alcoa have
signed a letter of intent for South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction
to build an alumina refinery at their aluminium complex in Saudi
Arabia.
Metal Prices at 1933 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 385.80 -4.20 -1.08 343.60 12.28
LME Alum 2287.00 -41.00 -1.76 2020.00 13.22
LME Cu 8504.50 -75.50 -0.88 7600.00 11.90
LME Lead 2147.00 -36.00 -1.65 2035.00 5.50
LME Nickel 19050.00 -400.00 -2.06 18710.00 1.82
LME Tin 23025.00 -700.00 -2.95 19200.00 19.92
LME Zinc 2086.00 -33.00 -1.56 1845.00 13.06
SHFE Alu 16235.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 2.46
SHFE Cu* 61010.00 -320.00 -0.52 55360.00 10.21
SHFE Zin 16020.00 -55.00 -0.34 14795.00 8.28
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07