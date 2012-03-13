* Fed sees U.S. economy "expanding moderately"
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 13 Copper held on to gains late
Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in
the economy but offered few clues on the chances of further monetary easing.
The U.S. central bank described the economy as "expanding moderately,"
unchanged from its January statement, and said growth still faced downside
risks.
Policymakers said the job market had improved but unemployment remains high,
reiterating its expectation that rates would remain near zero until at least
late 2014.
"If the Fed is not going to do any further accommodation, that's an
indication that the economy is at least on the improve," said Bill O'Neill,
partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.
"That being said, they are going to maintain a relative level of
accommodation through 2014."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked at an intra-day
high of $8,608.75 per tonne, its priciest since March 5, before ending the day
with a $115 gain at $8,560. After the close, prices eased back to $8,557 by 1848
GMT.
In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 6.50 cents, or 1.7 percent,
to settle at $3.9025 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.8415 to $3.9165
session range. In after-hours trade, it eased back below $3.90, but remained up
more than 1.5 percent from Monday's close.
Copper's bullish momentum was rooted in better-than-expected data from
Germany and the United States that suggested the global economy was gaining
momentum.
German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest since
June 2010, while Greece said it will receive a total 172.7 billion euros for its
funding needs to 2015.
In the United States, retail sales recorded their largest gain in five
months in February despite rising gasoline prices.
But volume remained thin as investors continued to weigh the prospects of
weakening demand growth in China, which accounts for about 40 percent of the
global consumption. Volume neared 54,000 lots in late New York business, nearly
a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
"The news about Europe has been priced in, the fact that the U.S. recovery
is picking up steam has been priced in. I wouldn't be surprised if we get back
to $8,000 a tonne in May or June," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.
"If China is slowing down, who is going to pick up the slack?"
IS CHINA COMING BACK?
Raising some concern about soft demand in China, inventories of the metal in
warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have steadily increased
since the beginning of the year.
China also posted its largest trade deficit in at least a decade in
February, sparking concern over its growth prospects, though the country
continued to import near-record amounts of copper in that month.
Its appetite for imports is evidenced by falling stocks of copper in
LME-monitored warehouses, where latest data showed stocks fell by 925 tonnes in
a day to 273,000 tonnes, a fresh 2-1/2 year low.
The number of canceled warrants -- inventory already earmarked for delivery
-- at the LME was also a supportive factor, analysts said.
"Given the high level of canceled warrants at the London Metals Exchange, we
would argue that underlying demand is healthier than many market participants
believe," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, also
expressed some optimism on the European copper demand situation.
In other metals, aluminum ended up 1.30 percent at $2,258 a tonne.
Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit as chairman of the world's
largest aluminum producer, UC RUSAL, saying the heavily indebted
company was in deep crisis after a long battle with rival oligarch Oleg
Deripaska.
Tin closed up 3.30 percent at $24,250 a tonne after news that
hundreds of protesters were blocking a 280 tonne shipment of tin ingot belonging
to Indonesian producer Koba Tin from leaving the port.
Metal Prices at 1906 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 390.05 6.30 +1.64 343.60 13.52
LME Alum 2258.00 29.00 +1.30 2020.00 11.78
LME Cu 8558.00 113.00 +1.34 7600.00 12.61
LME Lead 2153.00 15.00 +0.70 2035.00 5.80
LME Nickel 19450.00 190.00 +0.99 18710.00 3.96
LME Tin 24200.00 725.00 +3.09 19200.00 26.04
LME Zinc 2109.00 18.00 +0.86 1845.00 14.31
SHFE Alu 16200.00 25.00 +0.15 15845.00 2.24
SHFE Cu* 60830.00 410.00 +0.68 55360.00 9.88
SHFE Zin 15925.00 125.00 +0.79 14795.00 7.64
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07