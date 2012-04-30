* Copper under pressure from softer Chinese demand outlook * China's Jiangxi Copper says to export metal to LME * Trading volumes thin with China shut Monday and Tuesday * Coming up: China official manufacturing PMI Tuesday By Chris Kelly and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 Copper prices fell on Monday for the first time in five days and backed away from a near one-month high in thinner volume as investor focus moved from supply-side fundamentals to the macro economy and Chinese slowdown fears. Losses were limited, however, as lower output of the red metal in top producer Chile and falling stockpiles pointed to improved demand outside of China, the world's top copper consumer, which is poised to re-export some metal to boost availability in the global market. Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group, said the risk of a sharp turnaround in Chinese copper demand is fading and more shipments of the metal away from China is a likely scenario given a still-uncertain economic outlook. "Markets are probably looking at the inventory in the country and saying maybe I have too much copper given the economic growth," he said. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper closed at $8,400 a tonne, off an earlier session peak at $8,496.75, its highest since April 4. It closed Friday with a last bid at $8,415. In New York, the July COMEX contract edged up 0.45 cent to settle at $3.8295 per lb, after dealing between $3.7965 and a three-month peak of $3.8615. COMEX volume reached above 57,000 lots in late New York business, down from last week's average of more than 75,000 lots, Reuters data showed. The bullish trend in LME copper inventories continued to underpin the market. Latest data showed stockpiles dropped by 6,800 tonnes to stand at 241,550 tonnes on Monday, the lowest level since November 2008, with cancelled warrants, or metal tagged for delivery, at more than 35 percent of total inventories. Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms have agreed to ship refined copper cathodes to the LME over the next two months, although traders say the volume is unlikely to be significant. While spot demand appeared improved, some analysts were wary over whether the market could sustain gains until Chinese demand kicks in, also pointing to the possibility that metal earmarked for delivery might well just be moving to another storage facility. "We are seeing pretty decent backwardation in the market for spot demand outside China, and cancelled warrants remain very high. But I would be careful because China is still the driver here," VTB Capital Andrey Kryuchenkov said. Reflecting tightness in immediate supplies, the premium of LME cash copper over three-month material shot up to $149 a tonne on Friday, the biggest since early August 2008, easing just slightly to $145 on Monday. Unsure of the state of global demand for the metal, data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed speculators scaled back their bearish bets to slightly offset a decline in long positions, resulting in a small net long holding of 2,217 lots. Global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by 240,000 tonnes in 2012, but the market is projected to move into a production surplus the following year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said. NO LARGE SHIPMENTS Despite China's efforts to ship more cathode to the LME, dealers said the amount of copper China would re-export would be irrelevant against its huge import volumes. Last year, China exported 156,292 tonnes of refined copper, according to customs data, just a fraction of its imports that totalled more than 2.8 million tonnes. The bulk of the copper that left the LME this year was believed to have been shipped to China, where stockpiles surged to their highest levels in nearly a decade in March. Data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Friday showed inventories at its warehouses fell to the lowest since early February, at 204,762 tonnes. The drop in copper stocks at Shanghai warehouses along with product inventories at Chinese fabricators suggest demand from China is on the rebound, investment bank Macquarie said. "We believe the copper stock build in China has come to an end, and refined copper inventory will decline over the next quarter as a result of improving demand from China," Macquarie Commodities Research said in a note. Barclays said that although the growth rate of metals demand in China is due to decline over the next five years, the annual average change in quantities in terms of tonnage will increase for aluminum, nickel and lead. "We expect these three metals to strongly benefit from the wave of consumption upgrading, consumer goods spending and increase in car sales over the next five years," the bank said in a research note. "Aluminium will benefit the most ... In contrast, we expect the average annual increase in copper and zinc tonnage consumption to slow." Other analysts have suggested that Chinese demand will not pick up in a sustained way until the second half of this year at the earliest. Metal Prices at 1747 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 383.10 0.75 +0.20 343.60 11.50 LME Alum 2119.00 11.00 +0.52 2020.00 4.90 LME Cu 8399.00 77.00 +0.93 7600.00 10.51 LME Lead 2148.00 8.00 +0.37 2035.00 5.55 LME Nickel 17890.00 -210.00 -1.16 18710.00 -4.38 LME Tin 22750.00 250.00 +1.11 19200.00 18.49 LME Zinc 2062.50 22.00 +1.08 1845.00 11.79 SHFE Alu 16175.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.08 SHFE Cu* 58480.00 190.00 +0.33 55360.00 5.64 SHFE Zin 15600.00 5.00 +0.03 14795.00 5.44 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07