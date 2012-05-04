* Copper off 3 pct this week, snaps 2-straight weeks of gains
* Slowdown in U.S. hiring fans global growth worry
* Copper stocks decline in LME, SHFE warehouses
* Indonesia ban will hit nickel, bauxite exports to China
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 Copper fell to its lowest level in more
than a week on Friday as a second-straight month of soft U.S. employment growth
fed worries about the health of the global economy, while tight supplies of the
metal outside of China kept losses in check.
Copper registered a 3 percent drop for the week, snapping two straight weeks
of gains and falling in line with other growth-sensitive markets like equities
and crude oil. Those markets fell after the Labor Department said U.S. employers
cut back on hiring in April more than expected.
Copper's losses paled in comparison with crude oil, which plunged over 3
percent to trade below $100 for the first time since February.
"At their highs in March and April, the stock market and energy markets were
pricing in a much stronger economy. Copper never really priced in that strong of
an economy, so it doesn't have as much to take out," said James Bianco,
president of Bianco Research Group in Chicago.
"You've got the U.S. economy slowing, the Chinese economy slowing ... that's
why we're nowhere near $4.50 per lb or why we never got over $4 this year."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper plumbed an intraday low
at $8,146 per tonne, its cheapest level since April 25, before ending the day
with a $54 loss at $8,175.
In New York, the COMEX July contract fell 1.50 cents to settle at
$3.7210 per lb, after dealing between $3.7025 and $3.7550.
Volumes remained on the light side, with a little more than 54,000 lots
traded late in New York -- about a third below the 30-day norm, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. employers added just 115,000 workers to payrolls last month, or 55,000
less than economists expected. The unemployment rate fell to a three-year low at
8.1 percent, but only because the workforce shrank as people retired or stopped
looking for work.
"The macro numbers are becoming worse, especially in the U.S., so it's going
to be difficult for a lot of these metals to hold up," Edward Meir, an analyst
at INTL FCStone, said.
"The French elections will also be important, because then the euro might
move on that and give the market a bit more direction," he said, referring to
polls over the weekend.
Market players said they expect large Chinese copper smelters and trading
firms to export refined copper cathodes to LME-registered warehouses over the
next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near-record
stockpiles at home.
As a result, thousands of tonnes of refined copper could go into LME
warehouses, boosting inventories and slashing steep premiums of spot prices over
those for later deliveries.
"Copper might get down to $7,800 a tonne during the course of the month. The
$8,000 level keeps holding up, but this level could break once the stock picture
changes. If you start seeing accumulations for a few days in a row, then that's
when the pressure will be on," Meir said.
Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 4.0 percent from last Friday to their lowest since
February, data showed. Copper stocks in LME-monitored warehouses fell by 4,575
tonnes to 230,625 tonnes, a low dating back to October 2008.
SUPPLY RESPONSE
Investors were balancing this with supply tightness worries as Chile once
again struggled with lower-than-expected copper production and labour action,
which heightened risks to supply.
A protest took place this week at Chile's giant Escondida copper mine, the
world's largest, as a group of contract workers blocked some roads to the
deposit in a dispute over bonuses.
Although majority owner BHP Billiton said on Thursday
output had not been affected, worries lingered.
"People are skeptical of miners' comments as producers always tend to
underestimate production disruption. They said the same last year and then they
actually were impacted," Credit Suisse analyst Ivan Szpakowski said.
Also highlighting supply scarcity, first-quarter copper production at
Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 13 percent on the previous three months
amid rising development costs, the London-listed firm said.
"With real demand in China now starting to increase and global industrial
output trending higher, the ability of supply to respond is likely to drive
relative performance in H2," Macquarie said in a research note.
In other metals, nickel futures ended up $300 at $17,575 a tonne,
supported by news that Indonesia will impose a new 20 percent export tax on 14
mineral ore exports including copper, gold and nickel from Sunday and will
prohibit the shipment of raw minerals unless miners submit plans to build
smelters.
This is likely to hit exports of nickel and bauxite to China and push ore
prices higher, an industry source said.
Metal Prices at 1808 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 372.40 -0.95 -0.25 343.60 8.38
LME Alum 2066.00 -23.50 -1.12 2020.00 2.28
LME Cu 8174.00 -55.00 -0.67 7600.00 7.55
LME Lead 2105.00 13.00 +0.62 2035.00 3.44
LME Nickel 17550.00 275.00 +1.59 18710.00 -6.20
LME Tin 21450.00 -355.00 -1.63 19200.00 11.72
LME Zinc 1995.00 11.00 +0.55 1845.00 8.13
SHFE Alu 16280.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 2.75
SHFE Cu* 58360.00 210.00 +0.36 55360.00 5.42
SHFE Zin 15540.00 5.00 +0.03 14795.00 5.04
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07