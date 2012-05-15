(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and comments) * Copper down for 3rd straight day as macro jitters weigh * Greek political/economic worries spur risk aversion * Coming up: U.S. housing starts, industrial output Wed. By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Copper slid to a four-month low on T uesday after Greece said it will hold new elections and investors worried that the country might exit the euro zone. Copper headed for a third straight daily decline as the turmoil in Greece kept steering investment demand away from raw materials on concerns that further political and economic instability in the euro zone could hurt global economic growth and curb demand. "It's an erosive process in the existing 'no-risk' atmosphere," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. "Until we get out of this gloom, commodities like the industrial metals and oil are not going to have any sponsorship." London Metal Exchange (LME) copper touched a session low at $7,732 a tonne, its cheapest since Jan. 12, before ending the day down $75 at $7,760. In New York, the July COMEX contract shed 3.65 cents or 1 percent to settle at $3.5175 per lb, after dealing from a four-month trough at $3.5005 to $3.5585. A day after COMEX copper posted its sharpest one-day decline in a month, trading volumes were light. Preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed close to 61,000 lots traded in late New York business -- more than 20 percent below the 30-day average. Greek politicians again failed to agree on a new government, nine days after an inconclusive election. After Greece's president said the country will hold new elections, copper and other risk assets slumped and investors fled to the safety of the dollar. "There's a lot of mystery and mystique in Europe, and the markets are not able to gather any upside momentum," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said. "The money flow right now is not in favor of these metals." Investors shrugged off above-forecast German growth data and instead turned their focus to stagnant growth in the euro zone and the region's broader debt crisis, which sapped the French and Italian economies and widened a split with powerhouse Germany. Also weighing on sentiment, ratings agency Moody's lowered its long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt levels, and said they could be cut further. "For as long as sentiment among market players remains generally negative, metals can also be expected to remain under pressure," Commerzbank said in a note. "That said, we should see increased buying interest and opportunistic behavior among market players as prices fall below or come close to psychologically important thresholds." In the United States, sales at retailers barely rose in April as the boost from an unseasonably warm winter faded, pointing to some loss of momentum in consumer spending early in the second quarter. CHINA SLOWDOWN A slowdown in China is also weighing on investors' minds, with Beijing's weekend move to cut banks' reserves to spur lending seen as an affirmation that the world's No. 2 economy and top copper consumer is weakening further. "Investors are also waiting for conclusive data suggesting whether China is turning the corner; for metals a bigger than expected slow down in growth in China is really a main concern," said Gayle Berry, an analyst at Barclays Capital. But Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group believes China will remain a key support factor for the market. "We are quite positive on the copper market because so much of it is going into electrification projects in China and these are going to be sources of demand which transcend any pocket of weakness," he said. "The world has to get around the idea that China will not continue to grow at double-digit rates every single year. These growth rates are going to slow and that means copper and raw material demand will slow in percentage terms." Fundamentally, a sustained premium in LME cash copper over three-month material CMCU0-3 still points to tightness in immediate supply, which should be supportive of prices. But the backwardation has eased to $43 a tonne from this year's high of $149 at the end of April, the steepest since August 2008. 