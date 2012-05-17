* Greek political uncertainty rattles nerves * Traders say China exports 110,000 T of refined copper * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT By Harpreet Bhal LONDON, May 17 Copper steadied on Thursday following hefty losses in the previous session that dragged prices to four-month lows, but gains were fragile as worries about the deepening political crisis in Greece kept investors cautious. The metal used in power and construction snapped four sessions of falls but worries surrounding the euro zone debt crisis, a slowdown in top consumer China and the delicate state of the U.S. economy prevented further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $7,665 in official rings, up 0.13 percent from a close of $7,655 on Wednesday. Investors remained cautious about the risk that Greece could leave the euro zone as prolonged electoral uncertainty has put its economy into a state of deep freeze, meaning whoever finally emerges as the new leader will take over a country already falling behind on its promises to lenders. "Greece is really dominating the outlook in markets right now. With the prospect that elections won't be coming until June 17 there is going to be a lot of uncertainty and we're not likely to get a strong upward movement in (metals) prices until that is resolved," said Ivan Szpakowski, analyst at Credit Suisse. Worries about the worsening situation in Greece were heightened when the European Central Bank said it had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks that had not been successfully recapitalised. (ID:nL5E8GGJDT] Reflecting caution in financial markets, European shares were under pressure while the euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spain was also in focus, as it sold 2.49 billion euros of shorter-dated government bonds in an auction on Thursday, with average yields rising significantly compared with previous sales of the paper. Copper, which rallied by more than 12 percent between the beginning of the year and early February, has since shed almost all of its 2012 gains, falling steeply on Wednesday to a four-month low of $7,625. "Base metals are seeing some bargain hunting so far today as the oversold condition signals a good point at which the shorts can look to take some profits and the price hedgers can step in and lock in some bargains," RBC analysts said in a note. "We expect the consumer hedgers to be active over the coming days as current prices offer some good comparative value out through 2013." COPPER INFLOWS Data from the LME showed overall inflows of 2,100 tonnes of copper into warehouses monitored by the exchange, with those in Busan, South Korea drawing in 2,875 tonnes of the metal. Traders said China's smelters and merchants were delivering around 110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode to London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses in South Korea, in a rare hefty outflow of inventories that could pressure copper prices. The exports come just two weeks after the trading unit of Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , the country's top producer, said a group of copper smelters as well as trading firms would export refined copper cathodes to LME to help ease tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home. In other metals, aluminium was untraded in official rings, but bid at $2,033 from Wednesday's close of $2,035 a tonne while zinc traded at $1,887 from $1,898. Nickel was at $16,975 from $17,005, tin was at $19,375 from $19,675 and lead traded at $1,942 from $1,971. Metal Prices at 1209 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 348.30 0.65 +0.19 344.75 1.03 LME Alum 2031.00 -4.00 -0.20 2020.00 0.54 LME Cu 7688.00 33.00 +0.43 7600.00 1.16 LME Lead 1943.50 -27.50 -1.40 2034.00 -4.45 LME Nickel 16964.00 -41.00 -0.24 18650.00 -9.04 LME Tin 19350.00 -325.00 -1.65 19200.00 0.78 LME Zinc 1892.00 -6.00 -0.32 1845.00 2.55 SHFE Alu 16040.00 140.00 +0.88 15845.00 1.23 SHFE Cu* 55730.00 1040.00 +1.90 55360.00 0.67 SHFE Zin 14975.00 115.00 +0.77 14795.00 1.22 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN