* Greek political uncertainty rattles nerves
* Traders say China exports 110,000 T of refined copper
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, May 17 Copper steadied on Thursday
following hefty losses in the previous session that dragged
prices to four-month lows, but gains were fragile as worries
about the deepening political crisis in Greece kept investors
cautious.
The metal used in power and construction snapped four
sessions of falls but worries surrounding the euro zone debt
crisis, a slowdown in top consumer China and the delicate state
of the U.S. economy prevented further gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) traded at $7,665 in official rings, up 0.13 percent from a
close of $7,655 on Wednesday.
Investors remained cautious about the risk that Greece could
leave the euro zone as prolonged electoral uncertainty has put
its economy into a state of deep freeze, meaning whoever finally
emerges as the new leader will take over a country already
falling behind on its promises to lenders.
"Greece is really dominating the outlook in markets right
now. With the prospect that elections won't be coming until June
17 there is going to be a lot of uncertainty and we're not
likely to get a strong upward movement in (metals) prices until
that is resolved," said Ivan Szpakowski, analyst at Credit
Suisse.
Worries about the worsening situation in Greece were
heightened when the European Central Bank said it had stopped
providing liquidity to some Greek banks that had not been
successfully recapitalised. (ID:nL5E8GGJDT]
Reflecting caution in financial markets, European shares
were under pressure while the euro fell to a four-month low
against the dollar. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in
the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Spain was also in focus, as it sold 2.49 billion euros of
shorter-dated government bonds in an auction on Thursday, with
average yields rising significantly compared with previous sales
of the paper.
Copper, which rallied by more than 12 percent between the
beginning of the year and early February, has since shed almost
all of its 2012 gains, falling steeply on Wednesday to a
four-month low of $7,625.
"Base metals are seeing some bargain hunting so far today as
the oversold condition signals a good point at which the shorts
can look to take some profits and the price hedgers can step in
and lock in some bargains," RBC analysts said in a note.
"We expect the consumer hedgers to be active over the coming
days as current prices offer some good comparative value out
through 2013."
COPPER INFLOWS
Data from the LME showed overall inflows of 2,100 tonnes of
copper into warehouses monitored by the exchange, with those in
Busan, South Korea drawing in 2,875 tonnes of the metal.
Traders said China's smelters and merchants were delivering
around 110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode to London Metal
Exchange (LME) warehouses in South Korea, in a rare hefty
outflow of inventories that could pressure copper prices.
The exports come just two weeks after the trading unit of
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , the country's top
producer, said a group of copper smelters as well as trading
firms would export refined copper cathodes to LME to help ease
tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.
In other metals, aluminium was untraded in official
rings, but bid at $2,033 from Wednesday's close of $2,035 a
tonne while zinc traded at $1,887 from $1,898.
Nickel was at $16,975 from $17,005, tin was
at $19,375 from $19,675 and lead traded at $1,942 from
$1,971.
Metal Prices at 1209 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 348.30 0.65 +0.19 344.75 1.03
LME Alum 2031.00 -4.00 -0.20 2020.00 0.54
LME Cu 7688.00 33.00 +0.43 7600.00 1.16
LME Lead 1943.50 -27.50 -1.40 2034.00 -4.45
LME Nickel 16964.00 -41.00 -0.24 18650.00 -9.04
LME Tin 19350.00 -325.00 -1.65 19200.00 0.78
LME Zinc 1892.00 -6.00 -0.32 1845.00 2.55
SHFE Alu 16040.00 140.00 +0.88 15845.00 1.23
SHFE Cu* 55730.00 1040.00 +1.90 55360.00 0.67
SHFE Zin 14975.00 115.00 +0.77 14795.00 1.22
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN