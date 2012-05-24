* LME zinc stocks fall from 12-year high * Germany shows signs of economic weakness By Silvia Antonioli LONDON, May 24 Copper firmed a little on Thursday after sinking to a 4-1/2 month low in the previous session but remained under pressure as downbeat data from the European Union raised worries that global economic weakness will further hit demand for industrial metals. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was untraded in official rings but was last bid at $7,612 a tonne, about 1 percent up from a close at $7,531 on Wednesday. The metal, used in power and construction, has dropped on risk aversion triggered by worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. Business surveys showed Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the fastest rate in three years in May and the euro zone's private sector has sunk further into the doldrums this month as new orders shrivel, forcing firms to run down backlogs and slash workforces. German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts, in a sign Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now. "The economic data we had from Europe was terrible and wiped out any positive momentum we had earlier due to pretty aggressive policy stimulus being rolled out in China," said Credit Suisse analyst Ivan Szpakowski. "I think it's very difficult to sustain any rally until we have got any more news from Greece, and the risk is clearly on the downside." Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday the country will step up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, the latest signal that Beijing will take further action to fight slowing growth. Nonetheless China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, a private sector survey showed, suggesting surprise weakness in April's hard economic data persists. Putting further pressure on base metals, the euro hit a near two-year low against the dollar after the dire German economic data. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as base metals, costlier for holders of other units. Copper is on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts about a resolution of the Europe debt crisis sent the metal down almost 25 percent. ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS Still, strong U.S. housing data lent some support to industrial metals. The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a housing market recovery was gaining some traction. Supply also remains limited for copper as miners struggle to boost production while grades fall and labour disputes regularly disrupt production. The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco for example, said its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but added that it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year. In other metals, aluminium traded at $2,008.50 a tonne in rings from a close at $2,010 on Wednesday. China's top aluminium-producing province has idled about 700,000 tonnes of capacity in recent months, a senior industry official said, further evidence that slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy is denting the country's appetite for commodities. Adding to the Chinese cutbacks, Norsk Hydro will shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses. "When aluminium falls to these prices we start to see more and more cutbacks in production and we could see further shutdowns," Szpakowski said. Zinc, used to galvanize steel traded at $1,879 a tonne, unchanged from Wednesday's close. LME zinc stocks in LME-monitered warehouses fell slightly from a 12-year high hit earlier this week. "Nonetheless there is little chance of any trend reversal in zinc stocks, which have risen by 30 percent since mid-December, for a sharp increase in supply is set to generate a market surplus of 250,000 tonnes this year," Commerzbank said in a note. Battery material lead, untraded in rings, was bid at $1,945 a tonne from $1,929 while tin traded at $19,695 from $19,525. Stainless steel ingredient nickel, untraded in rings, was bid at $17,000 from $16,755. Metal Prices at 1212 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 344.10 4.45 +1.31 344.75 -0.19 LME Alum 2009.75 -0.25 -0.01 2020.00 -0.51 LME Cu 7592.75 61.75 +0.82 7600.00 -0.10 LME Lead 1941.25 12.25 +0.64 2034.00 -4.56 LME Nickel 17025.00 270.00 +1.61 18650.00 -8.71 LME Tin 19600.00 75.00 +0.38 19200.00 2.08 LME Zinc 1876.50 -2.50 -0.13 1845.00 1.71 SHFE Alu 15960.00 -40.00 -0.25 15845.00 0.73 SHFE Cu* 55370.00 70.00 +0.13 55360.00 0.02 SHFE Zin 14725.00 -30.00 -0.20 14795.00 -0.47 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07