* Markets pin hopes on Chinese stimulus, policy easing
* Germany shows signs of economic weakness
* U.S. manufacturing, durable goods order disappoint
By Silvia Antonioli and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 24 Copper firmed a little on Thursday after sinking
to a 4-1/2 month low in the previous session, cushioned by hopes for policy
easing in China, although downbeat manufacturing data from across the globe
dashed prospects of a swift recovery in metals demand.
Business surveys showed Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at
the fastest rate in three years in May and the euro zone's private sector has
sunk further into the doldrums this month as new orders shrivel, forcing firms
to run down backlogs and slash workforces.
In the United States, data showed manufacturing growth tapered off in May as
recession in parts of Europe and a slowing Chinese economy hurt exports. Also,
durable goods orders rose less than expected in April as companies scaled back
plans to add machinery.
Helping copper though, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday the
country will step up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, the latest
signal that Beijing will take further action to fight slowing growth.
Nonetheless China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two
month lows, a private sector survey showed, suggesting surprise weakness in
April's hard economic data persists.
"The data has been poor, even Germany is starting to get dragged down, but
we think we're going to get Chinese stimulus. If you're prepared to look at the
second half these are good levels to be getting in at," said Natixis head of
commodities research Nic Brown.
He added: "Near term Europe remains difficult (but) people are beginning to
contemplate Europe without Greece and thinking its a step in the right
direction."
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1 percent
at $7,608.25 a tonne at 1511 GMT, from a close at $7,531 on Wednesday.
Copper is on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its weakest monthly
performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip recession and growing
doubts about a resolution of the Europe debt crisis sent the metal down almost
25 percent.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-month high versus the euro earlier after
data showed Europe's economic woes intensifying as business confidence is
undercut by talk of a Greece exiting the euro and slow progress in tackling the
debt crisis.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as base
metals, costlier for holders of other units.
German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in seven months in
May, missing even the most conservative forecasts, in a sign Europe's largest
economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now.
ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS
Still, strong U.S. housing data lent some support to industrial metals.
The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in April, with
rising sales and prices providing evidence that a housing market recovery was
gaining some traction.
Supply also remains limited for copper as miners struggle to boost
production while grades fall and labour disputes regularly disrupt production.
The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco for example,
said its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to
373,000 tonnes, but added that it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes
this year.
In other metals, aluminium traded up at $2,018 a tonne from a close
at $2,010 on Wednesday, having earlier hit its lowest level since December at
$1,968.75.
China's top aluminium-producing province has idled about 700,000 tonnes of
capacity in recent months, a senior industry official said, further evidence
that slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy is denting the country's
appetite for commodities.
Adding to the Chinese cutbacks, Norsk Hydro will shut its
180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices
and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses.
"When aluminium falls to these prices we start to see more and more cutbacks
in production and we could see further shutdowns," said Credit Suisse analyst
Ivan Szpakowski.
Zinc, used to galvanize steel traded up at $1,886 a tonne from
$1,879.
LME zinc stocks in LME-monitored warehouses fell slightly from
a 12-year high hit earlier this week.
"Nonetheless there is little chance of any trend reversal in zinc stocks,
which have risen by 30 percent since mid-December, for a sharp increase in
supply is set to generate a market surplus of 250,000 tonnes this year,"
Commerzbank said in a note.
Battery material lead was at $1,952 a tonne from $1,929 while tin
traded at $19,700 a tonne from $19,525.
Stainless steel ingredient nickel was up at $16,994 from $16,755.
Metal Prices at 1523 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 343.55 3.90 +1.15 344.75 -0.35
LME Alum 2018.25 8.25 +0.41 2020.00 -0.09
LME Cu 7627.00 96.00 +1.27 7600.00 0.36
LME Lead 1957.25 28.25 +1.46 2034.00 -3.77
LME Nickel 17007.00 252.00 +1.50 18650.00 -8.81
LME Tin 19801.00 276.00 +1.41 19200.00 3.13
LME Zinc 1887.25 8.25 +0.44 1845.00 2.29
SHFE Alu 15960.00 -40.00 -0.25 15845.00 0.73
SHFE Cu* 55370.00 70.00 +0.13 55360.00 0.02
SHFE Zin 14725.00 -30.00 -0.20 14795.00 -0.47
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN