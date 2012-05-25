* COMEX stocks fall to Oct 2009 lows
* Traders say European consumers stocked for near term
* Copper on track for fourth weekly loss in a row
* U.S., German markets closed on Monday
By Silvia Antonioli and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 25 Copper rose slightly on
Friday as prices clawed back from 4-1/2-month lows hit earlier
this week, although the market headed for its fourth consecutive
weekly loss as uncertainty over Europe's economy and the potential
exit of Greece from the euro hammered the single currency.
LME copper settled at $7,654 per tonne in the official
session, up 0.59 percent from the previous day's evening
evaluation. Prices hit the lowest since early January at $7,503
this week.
In New York, the COMEX July contract settled at $3.448
per lb, up 0.5 percent from Thursday but still well below its
near- and long-term moving averages. Trading was in a five-cent
range on the day.
Earlier in the day, traders had speculated that the market
could stage a more marked recovery ahead of the Memorial Day long
weekend in the United States and the Whit Monday holiday in
Europe, but there was little positive news to provide the
momentum.
"Everyone's expecting a bounce on short-covering, everyone's
looking for the good news, but I can't see any, so it makes me
feel like it might go the other way," a trader said.
Prices of the metal are on track for a 10 percent loss this
month, its weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when
fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts about a
resolution of the European debt crisis sent the metal down almost
25 percent.
The euro tumbled to near two-year lows against the dollar and
remained on track for its worst weekly showing in five months,
rattled by fears of a possible Greek exit and the risk other
debt-plagued countries could also leave the euro zone.
Worries about the fate of Greece's euro membership deepened
after an opinion poll found the anti-bailout leftist party SYRIZA
maintaining its lead ahead of a June 17 election.
"The market is in a correction mode because of concerns about
the European economy and the possibility of Greece's exit," said
Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank.
"It's not about actual demand, fundamentals are not that bad
but it's psychological, the correction is likely to continue as I
don't think everything is priced in already. Prices could find a
floor in July, when there will be more visibility on whether
Greece will exit and at what cost."
This week's rout in commodity markets has pushed prices of
aluminium, zinc and nickel down near year-to-date lows, where many
high-cost producers are starting to suffer, although the pain
threshold may have to increase before widespread closures help
balance markets.
The global market for refined copper was in a 110,000-tonne
deficit in February versus a 46,000-tonne deficit in February
2011, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said late on
Thursday.
Top consumer China's appetite for metals tends to be strongest
March to May, while European industry and to a lesser extent that
in the United States, will start to shutter from next month for
the summer holidays.
"European consumers have done all their spot buying and we're
approaching summer - there won't be much to come in and support
prices," a London trader said.
CHINA AND U.S. COPPER
Stocks in COMEX warehouses continue to fall, hitting 61,116
short tons on Friday, their lowest levels since October 2009. U.S.
physical traders say there has been little rise in demand to
justify the drop from over 91,000 short tons at the start of
March, speculating that material is being taken off warrant rather
than being delivered to consumers.
That has been enough recently though to push nearby prices
above the July contract, mirroring a backwardation that first
emerged on the LME cash-to-three-month spread in February. While
the May-July spread on COMEX was flat on Friday, it was in a
backwardation of 5 cents a day earlier.
Meanwhile, inventories of copper in China were tightly held as
owners felt able to sit on their stocks to wait for a price
recovery, ANZ said in a note.
"We think a cautious approach about the near-term prospects
for the copper market is justified on the basis of sour sentiment
in China and Europe, but concerns about Chinese inventories are
probably a little overdone," it said.
"Bonded stocks in Shanghai would appear to be tightly held and
not subject to large-scale liquidation on price falls. So while
elevated copper stockpiles still pose a risk, it may not be as
great a threat as they first appear."
ANZ estimates Shanghai bonded stocks at 650,000 tonnes or
above.
Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 9.4 percent or 16,325 tonnes from last
Friday, to 157,489 tonnes, the latest data showed.
The rest of the base metals complex was mixed. Tin was
last bid at $19,800 a tonne in the official session, down from
$19,970 at Thursday's evening evaluation, while battery material
lead was bid at $1,957 a tonne in the officials, down from
$1,959 in the same comparison. Nickel settled at $17,050,
down from $17,100 on Thursday.
In positive territory, zinc, used in galvanizing, was
bid at $1,898 per tonne, up from $1,886 on Thursday's close. China
is likely to boost imports of zinc in the fourth quarter of the
year after Beijing said it would speed up infrastructure
investment, market players said, helping support prices for the
metal.
Aluminium was bid at $2,019 per tonne, up $4 from the
previous evening evaluations. The light metal wallowed below
$2,000 per tonne after falling under the psychologically important
level for the first time on Thursday since January.
Metal Prices at 1911 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 344.85 2.00 +0.58 343.60 0.36
LME Alum 2013.50 -1.50 -0.07 2020.00 -0.32
LME Cu 7638.00 28.00 +0.37 7600.00 0.50
LME Lead 1950.00 -5.00 -0.26 2035.00 -4.18
LME Nickel 17040.00 -35.00 -0.20 18710.00 -8.93
LME Tin 19750.00 -220.00 -1.10 19200.00 2.86
LME Zinc 1908.50 22.50 +1.19 1845.00 3.44
SHFE Alu 16020.00 60.00 +0.38 15845.00 1.10
SHFE Cu* 55610.00 240.00 +0.43 55360.00 0.45
SHFE Zin 14765.00 40.00 +0.27 14795.00 -0.20
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07