* Spanish downgrade rekindles broader-based risk aversion
* China may unveil more spending measures
* Nickel falls to lowest level since 2009
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 29 Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday
for the first time in four sessions, surrendering earlier gains, after a
downgrade to Spain's sovereign credit rating rekindled fears about Europe's
deepening debt crisis.
Copper initially climbed to a one week high, gaining with other risk asset
markets like crude oil and equities on the prospect of further economic stimulus
in top metals consumer China. But gains in copper and oil were erased later in
the day after Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's rating due to concerns about the
health of its banking sector.
"Attention is now back on Spain, and how are they going to fund Bankia's
bailout," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC
in Toronto, referring to the country's nationalized lender.
"There is still a further funding requirement there as far as the banks go."
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit an early-session
peak at $7,765 per tonne, its highest level in a week, before shedding $19 to
close at $7,670.
In New York, the July COMEX contract firmed 1.40 cents in its first
day back from the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend to settle at $3.4620
per lb.
COMEX copper volumes rose above 98,000 tonnes in late New York trade, more
than a third above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.
Still, prices of the red metal are down more than 8 percent in May and
heading for a third-straight month of losses.
Copper fell in tandem with the euro, which slid to its lowest level in
nearly two years against the dollar midday in New York on Tuesday, after
Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's sovereign rating.
But speculation that China may soon unveil more spending measures to support
flagging growth helped support prices of copper.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing
unidentified sources, that China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated
lending toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its
approval of infrastructure investments in an effort to stem sagging growth.
"I think the sense that China might do something is being supportive of
metals," Citi analyst David Wilson said.
"But nervousness is still the dominant feature. Spain is making people
nervous, and markets are waiting to see what on earth happens with the elections
in Greece."
Polls in Greece showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs the
country's international bailout, has a lead over the leftist SYRIZA party, which
opposes it ahead of a June 17 election. In Ireland, voters appear poised to
reluctantly approve the EU fiscal treaty on Thursday.
MONTH END
The European Commission will set out its economic strategy for the euro zone
on Wednesday, spelling out measures to balance growth with unpopular fiscal
consolidation that will be particularly pointed for Spain and Italy.
In the United States, data reported on Tuesday showed that home prices edged
higher for the second month in a row in March as the housing recovery picked up
traction, while gains in some of the hardest hit areas suggested the improvement
was becoming more broad based.
But consumer confidence unexpectedly cooled in May, falling to the lowest
level in four months as Americans became more pessimistic about the job market
and economic outlook.
Nickel fell to a session trough at $16,538 a tonne, its lowest since
2009, before ending the day off $350 at $16,650.
A London trader said nickel fell because "the market has been precariously
balanced recently between those who believe it cannot go lower than 17,000
because of supply problems and those who believe it will go to $15,000 because
of demand problems".
"That news of Spain being downgraded and the effect on the euro was the
catalyst for the shorts to win, for now," the trader said.
Metal Prices at 1747 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 345.95 1.15 +0.33 343.60 0.68
LME Alum 2016.00 -6.00 -0.30 2020.00 -0.20
LME Cu 7669.00 -20.00 -0.26 7600.00 0.91
LME Lead 1945.00 3.50 +0.18 2035.00 -4.42
LME Nickel 16500.00 -500.00 -2.94 18710.00 -11.81
LME Tin 20175.00 380.00 +1.92 19200.00 5.08
LME Zinc 1914.00 4.00 +0.21 1845.00 3.74
SHFE Alu 16030.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 1.17
SHFE Cu* 56260.00 -190.00 -0.34 55360.00 1.63
SHFE Zin 14975.00 15.00 +0.10 14795.00 1.22
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07