* Copper hits lowest since Dec. 20, 2011 * U.S. payrolls rise by less-than-expected 69,000 in May * LME closed Monday and Tuesday for Queen's Jubilee By Melanie Burton and Harpreet Bhal LONDON, June 1 Copper sank to its lowest level this year as investors worried about the outlook for the global economy after the United States gained the smallest number of jobs in a year, adding to pessimistic data out of China and Europe. Declines were kept in check, however, by a rebound in the euro from a 23-month low against the dollar as traders sold out of the dollar following the weak U.S. jobs report. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,361 a tonne, down from $7,425 at the close on Thursday. Copper has fallen for five weeks running, and this week entered negative territory for the year. The metal earlier hit its lowest since Dec. 20 at $7,301 a tonne and is now down around 3 percent for the year. Other metals also slid, with nickel at 2.5-year lows and lead tumbling to levels last seen in October. U.S. job growth braked sharply in May, and the unemployment rate rose for the first time since July, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further to shore up the sputtering recovery. "We are seeing such widespread disappointing data across the world at the moment, (it's) not really surprising that you are seeing metals markets retreat quite rapidly towards marginal cost of production, especially copper which is furthest above marginal cost of production," said Ross Strachan, an economist at Capital Economics. China's slowdown worsened in May as its factories saw a further deterioration in demand at home and abroad. In Europe, the euro zone manufacturing index reached its lowest level since June 1009, and British manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in three years. "The official Chinese PMI (purchasing managers' index) number was the only one not showing any weakness until now, and the market appears to be pricing in the reality that these economic troubles are not going to disappear," analyst Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank said. "But even after this massive slump you cannot say all the risks are priced in. Fundamentals do not matter much at the moment. Most probably prices will test lower levels over the next few weeks," he added. Oil futures fell to 16-month lows below $98 a barrel, and equity indexes dropped. London markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Queen's diamond Jubilee. NICKEL SPIKE Nickel, the worst LME performer, is ripe to bounce back in June after a slide has forced nickel pig iron (NPI) producers out of business and a seasonal supply kink has helped shore up the physical market, RBC Capital said in a research note. LME nickel ended at $16,100 from $16,230 on Thursday's close, having hit its lowest level since December 2009 earlier in the session. Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel suspended shipments from its Arctic port of Dudinka in May as flooding prompted a seasonal halt. "The closure disrupts the supply of concentrate to Norilsk's refineries on the Kola Peninsula. The port won't open for another month and shipments into Rotterdam have already slowed," RBC noted. Benchmark prices for NPI, a substitute for nickel used in low grades of stainless steel, have also hit their lowest levels since 2009, while a 20 percent tax on Indonesian ore exports could further crimp supply, it said. "While there is a decent ore supply in Chinese ports at the moment, it shouldn't take long to burn through the excess supplies, plus production cuts mentioned above should further restrict NPI supplies, which will drive demand for refined nickel," it said. Tin ended at $19,395 from $19,600, while battery material lead closed at $1,900 from $1,921, and aluminium ended at $1,972.50 from $1,995. Zinc, used in galvanising, was untraded at the close, but bid at $1,890 from $1,871 on Thursday's close. It earlier fell to the lowest level since early January at $1,856.25 Metal Prices at 1614 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 333.60 -2.95 -0.88 344.75 -3.23 LME Alum 1978.00 -17.00 -0.85 2020.00 -2.08 LME Cu 7385.25 -39.75 -0.54 7600.00 -2.83 LME Lead 1908.25 -12.75 -0.66 2034.00 -6.18 LME Nickel 16152.00 -78.00 -0.48 18650.00 -13.39 LME Tin 19445.00 -155.00 -0.79 19200.00 1.28 LME Zinc 1890.25 19.25 +1.03 1845.00 2.45 SHFE Alu 15930.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 0.54 SHFE Cu* 54610.00 -240.00 -0.44 55360.00 -1.35 SHFE Zin 14755.00 -20.00 -0.14 14795.00 -0.27 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07