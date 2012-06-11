* Spain gets 100 bln-euro package for its banks
* China's copper imports post surprise rise in May
* Nickel bucks trend, falls 0.4 percent
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 11 Copper posted its biggest gain in
two months on Monday after Europe agreed a $125 billion bailout
package for Spain's banks, and as economic data from top consumer
China was not as bad as the market had feared.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund in a bid to
reassure investors and prevent a bank run. The relief may be
short-lived, however.
Greek elections on Sunday could put Athens on a path to leaving
the euro, which would then renew market pressure on Spain and
Italy, which is also facing scrutiny over its public finances.
All the same investors deemed copper oversold for now, taking
comfort also from data showing China's May copper imports climbed
nearly 12 percent from April, indicating demand could be stronger
near term following the recent price slump.
The data was a mixed bag, however, as it also showed China's
inflation, industrial output and retail sales all flagged in May
for a second straight month of sluggish growth, which helped
explain China's surprise rate cut last week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
nearly 3 percent to a session high of $7,506.75 a tonne, rebounding
from a near six-month low of $7,233.25 on Friday.
By 0842 GMT, it was up 1.82 percent at $7,428 a tonne.
"The Spanish bailout takes short-term risk out of the market
but it doesn't do much to address the underlying issues and we now
have to wait for the Greek elections," said Credit Suisse analyst
Tom Kendall.
"The Chinese data over the weekend weren't as bad as some were
fearing but it's a market across commodities where the rallies we
are seeing are more short-covering than improving fundamentals."
AN OPENING TO IMPORT
A physical trader in Shanghai said the improved LME-ShFE
arbitrage in May gave long-term contract buyers and those using
copper for financing an opening to import.
"Copper import losses fell to just around $140 a tonne at some
point in May. The level was not ideal, but better than the $500-700
losses in the previous months," the trader said.
Data also showed production of refined copper in China fell 1.4
percent from a month earlier to a three-month low in May, with some
smelters taking the chance to carry out maintenance as consumption
remained sluggish.
Though output is expected to pick up in June, China's increased
copper imports, its better than forecast exports and its easier
monetary policy should ease worries about slow demand in the
world's top copper consumer.
Elsewhere, LME nickel bucked the broad-based rally,
edging 0.4 percent lower to $16,888 a tonne, after going against
the trend on Friday when it rose 2 percent while all other metals
fell.
Investors bought the metal after prices fell below $16,000 on
Wednesday, its cheapest level since December 2009.
Nickel was quoted down up 0.6 percent at $16,960 from $16,950
at 0845 GMT.
Looking forward, analysts said weak global demand for stainless
steel will keep pressuring nickel prices. But in the short term,
they see some slight support from dwindling Chinese port stock
levels due to lower import appetite and recent supply disruptions
of nickel pig iron from Indonesia.
"I am bearish on nickel over the longer term, but there can be
a temporary lift to prices soon as there are signs that Chinese
port stocks are falling. However, we are likely to see effects of
this supply-side boost only in a few weeks' time," Shanghai Metals
Market analyst Amy Chen said.
Tin rose to $19,800 a tonne from $19,700, zinc
climbed to $1,892 from $1,868, lead rose to $1,917.50 from
$1,902 and aluminium edged up to $1,992 from $1,985.
Metal Prices at 0847 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 335.35 6.85 +2.09 334.65 0.21
LME Alum 1984.00 -1.00 -0.05 2230.00 -11.03
LME Cu 7295.00 0.00 +0.00 7375.00 -1.08
LME Lead 1901.50 -0.50 -0.03 2432.00 -21.81
LME Nickel 16905.00 -45.00 -0.27 18525.00 -8.74
LME Tin 19695.00 -5.00 -0.03 16950.00 16.19
LME Zinc 1867.00 -1.00 -0.05 2560.00 -27.07
SHFE Alu 15930.00 55.00 +0.35 17160.00 -7.17
SHFE Cu* 54600.00 1270.00 +2.38 59900.00 -8.85
SHFE Zin 14855.00 170.00 +1.16 21195.00 -29.91
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07